SAFTA-winning actor Thembinkosi had viewers in shock when his much-loved character in Homecoming was killed in the Season 1 finale

After exiting Homecoming, he joined the famous cast members of a new eTV show

Thembinkosi expressed gratitude for being cast in the highly anticipated show, The Four of Us

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Thembinkosi as Sfiso in 'Homecoming'. Photos: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi's appreciation for his new role

After a dramatic exit from Homecoming, Thembinkosi joined the cast of eTV's new show, The Four of Us, alongside industry heavyweights such as S'dumo Mtshali, Sindi Dlathu and Rami Chuene.

In June 2026, the former Shaka Ilembe actor expressed his gratitude for the role and told News24:

"There are many talented actors who can't get jobs. There's nothing special about me. I can't say I'm better than them. But I think it's just grace."

He assured the fans that the new show The Four of Us will not disappoint:

"I'm sure viewers will enjoy and support this show. I'm not going to talk more about it now, but I can assure them it's dramatic."

The new role and character

Thembinkosi's character in The Four of Us, named Banzi Dhlomo, is described by eTV as 'the peacemaker'. Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced Thembinkosi's latest gig on his X account on Wednesday, 3 June 2026:

"Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Banzi Dhlomo, a neglected middle sibling searching for acceptance and belonging."

Thembinkosi Mthembu and S'dumo Mtshali. Photos: @e.tv

Source: Facebook

Thembinkosi's appreciation for Homecoming

In Homecoming, Thembinkosi Mthembu portrayed the character of Sifiso, a polygamist man who worked as a police officer and was a sangoma.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Mthembu expressed gratitude for the experience and for the audience that embraced his character:

"Thank you to the viewers for embracing the character and investing in his story, and to the cast, crew, writers, and producers for making this experience so memorable,"

He continued:

"While Sifiso's chapter comes to an end, I leave with nothing but gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead. Thank you for the love and support, and I look forward to sharing many more stories with you in the future."

L - R: Rami Chuene, S'dumo Mtshali, Kealeboga Masango, Sindi Dlathu, Dumisani Dlamini and Thembinkosi Mthembu. Photo: @tshedzapictures

Source: Instagram

Famous cast members in The Four of Us

The Champions actor will star opposite S'dumo Mtshali, Sindi Dlathu, and Rami Chuene in the highly anticipated upcoming eTV show, The Four of Us. Other cast members include Kealeboga Masango, Sindi Dlathu, and Dumisani Dlamini.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced Mthembu's latest gig on his X account on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

"Thembinkosi Mthembu and Hope Mbhele reunite in Tshedza Pictures’ new telenovela, The Four of Us. Hope Mbhele stars as Ndumi Nhlapho, a compassionate woman determined to build a better future for her younger brother. Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Banzi Dhlomo, a neglected middle sibling searching for acceptance and belonging. The new telenovela premieres on 29 June 2026 on eTV at 8 pm," he said.

The fan-favourite actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Hope Mbhele previously played lovers in Mzansi Magic's historical drama series, Shaka Ilembe.

The Four of Us is scheduled to premiere on eTV on Monday, the 29th of June at 8 pm. Watch the official trailer here:

Homecoming fans devastated by Thembinkosi's exit

While on the topic of Thembinkosi, Briefly News previously reported about his shocking exit from Tshedza Pictures' TV show, Homecoming.

The former The River actor played the popular character of Sifiso, who was a traditional healer, a police officer, and a polygamist.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to boycott the show and shared that they will not watch season 2.

Source: Briefly News