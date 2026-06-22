A Kenyan club hilariously trolled Sdumo Mtshali’s controversial television character Jonasi during a Father’s Day event

The video was filmed at @kikao_chill_vibe_the_rooftop and shared on Instagram following a major Netflix release on 12 June 2026

Staff carried glowing LED presenter boards wishing a happy Father's Day to all dads, deliberately excluding the toxic man, Jonasi

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A brilliant Father's Day marketing stunt at a Kenyan club has South Africans laughing. @kikao_chill_vibe_the_rooftop

Source: Instagram

An entertainment lounge in Kenya has Mzansi amused after using a Father's Day celebration to poke fun at The Polygamist’s character Jonasi. While hosting patrons over the festive weekend, the venue showed a funny parade using its floor staff. Waiters walked through the crowd holding LED bottle presenter boards featuring a very specific message.

Kenyan teases The Polygamist’s Jonasi

The illuminated signs wished every single dad a happy Father's Day, but added a blunt disclaimer: "except Jonasi." The clever marketing stunt taps into the massive conversation surrounding Netflix's hit supernovela, The Polygamist. Since dropping all 22 episodes, the gripping drama has dominated streaming charts, earning high praise from global audiences and Hollywood icons like Taraji P. Henson.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

The post left Mzansi users laughing, with many pointing out that only dedicated Netflix viewers would truly get the joke.

User @ashirukay said:

"Leave Jonasi alone, 😂 he leaves his whole life in trauma."

User @millionstylz14 shared:

"You escalated it so fast😂."

User @j.u.l.i.efm added:

"Jonas,😂 what have you done 😂?"

User @sanna_alaska

"Only if you watched The Polygamist, will you relate😂."

User @ sizw.emathonsi shared:

"I thought I would defend him after watching, but nah! He's on his own."

User @ceeboss2 commented:

"😂 But Jonasi was a good man, duh 😂! If you meet real-life Jonasi, you’ll know that the character jonasi is still learning."

3 Briefly News articles about The Polygamist

Prophet Noma Mzobe sparked a massive debate after giving a stern warning to Christians about explicit mainstream television such as The Polygamist.

An American woman could not contain her excitement after actor Sdumo Mtshali reposted her review video of The Polygamist , after a South African follower recommended it.

, after a South African follower recommended it. Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali admitted that he could not put down the book The Polygamist when he first read it, and thought it would be fun to play Jonasi.

Source: Briefly News