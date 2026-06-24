Ngizwe Mchunu has gone viral after claiming that he, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba are the leaders "in charge of the country"

The remarks have sparked mixed reactions as South Africans debate the influence of the anti-illegal immigration movement ahead of the 30 June deadline

SAPS says it is on high alert for any planned demonstrations linked to the deadline and has allocated R600 million to its security operations

Ngizwe Mchunu, Jacinta Ngobese Zuma and Phakelumthakathi. Image: Sinovuyo Hobho

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - Former broadcaster and Amabhinca Nation president Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked widespread debate on social media after a video of him discussing South Africa's anti-illegal immigration movement went viral.

In the clip, posted by X user @Am_Blujay on 23 June, Mchunu is heard asking who the country's top leaders are before naming himself, activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba and March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

"The leaders in charge of the country are Mlando (Mchunu), Phakela and Jacinta," Mchunu says in the video.

See video here:

South Africans reacted to Mchunu's comments

The viral clip comes as tension builds ahead of the 30 June deadline set by March and March, alongside Mchunu and Ndabandaba, for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

The post has garnered more than 1,200 likes and hundreds of comments, with social media users divided over the remarks.

@MacebeletT said:

"Realistically if not hypothetically they are in control.This is because there is currently a leadership vacuum in this country.We have a president who is sleeping on duty."

@khuya_marks remarked:

"Reducing the administration of a country to one irrelevant policy is wild."

@MandlaBhuti stated:

"These three have undermined the government of the country."

@m_0172 commented:

" He can't say that when the is seating President. MYANC, MbalulaFikile, do something."

@Romeo98wins wrote:

"He is right. The vigilante justice runs the country."

SAPS announces readiness for June 30

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has reiterated that it is on high alert and prepared for any developments linked to the planned demonstrations. Authorities have urged members of the public to remain calm and to act within the confines of the law. Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said that the government would not tolerate criminality, intimidation, or the destruction of property during the demonstrations.

The movement's leaders have repeatedly insisted that 30 June is not intended to be a day of violence, looting or attacks on foreign nationals, maintaining that their campaign is focused on illegal immigration rather than migrants who are legally residing in the country.

Former broadcaster and Amabhinca Nation president Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu accused of hypocrisy

Briefly News also reported that controversial cultural activist and former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has landed at the centre of a social media storm after a viral video surfaced online. In the clip, Mchunu appears calm and jovial while interacting with a European woman, while surrounded by a large crowd, which triggered accusations of double standards and Afrophobia from some online users. The incident has reignited debate on social media about his public conduct, coming shortly after he issued an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for defamation.

Source: Briefly News