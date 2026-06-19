Former Izingane Zes'thembu star Amahle Biyela has addressed some of the backlash she receives online head-on

The reality TV star has been largely associated with young polygamist Mpumelelo Mseleku from Uthando Nes'thembu

People have been trolling her and calling her Essie, a character on The Polygamist, a Netflix drama series which has taken Mzansi by storm

Amahle Biyela has confirmed a break-up from Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: maBiyela

Source: TikTok

Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama, Amahle Biyela, has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with the Mseleku surname. A mere mention of the family, or Sbindi, on her TikTok page, prompted salty responses from the reality TV star.

Amahle Biyela silences haters

X user Ruez said, "You're beautiful. I hope you leave Jonasi." To which Biyela replied, "Please, let's respect each other. I have nothing to do with Jonas."

The nasty comments came flooding in amid break-up rumours, with MaGatsheni calling her a Mseleku matriarch, but Biyela asked, "From where?"

Mbali trolled her by calling her Essie, to which she clapped back by saying, "Please, do not disrespect me."

Chazi Eunice also joined in on the fun, saying:

"You are too beautiful, Mam'Khulu from the Mseleku clan. Your'e down to earth spirit is what sets you apart."

But this comment also did not go unchecked, as Biyela replied with a hilarious GIF and wrote, "Please."

@MaZikode asked:

"Where is your very own Jonasi? So cute." Biyela asked, "Do I have one?"

If you thought Amahle was done, she is not. She posted a new video where she stitched a hilarious video of podcaster Bab' Dokotela saying he was not interested in dating.

Why is Amahle cold towards Mpumelelo?

On Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaYeni, Sbindi's mother, said she was excluded from the lobola negotiations out of spite. She said they took place at her home, but people still failed to inform her, as the groom's mother.

"People ask me about this, but I honestly do not know anything," she said. "I gave birth to a son, but when he decided to lobola someone, he forgot that he had a mother. Everything happened right here in this house, while I was here, but nobody told me anything," she said.

"We broke up, but got back together, but now, when there is something that they do together, they sideline me. Therefore, I cannot answer about a daughter-in-law whom I know nothing about. I hope that the girl's family, when they watch this show, they know that I do not know their child because Mseleku never told me about her," she added. "The Biyela family do not know what is going on, they will think I do not accept their daughter when that is not the case," she replied.

Amahle Biyela has broken up with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Fans are convinced that Sbindi has unfollowed Biyela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo has apparently unfollowed his fiancée, Amahle Gasela, on Instagram, but still follows Tirelo Kale.

Social media users were not surprised by this, as many people thought things were bound to be messy since the mother was not included.

Source: Briefly News