Popular Homecoming character Dr Zethu Hlongwane will surprise her family and friends when she dumps her fiancé, Shobane

This comes after Shobane killed Zethu's ex-husband, Sifiso, who was against their engagement

Viewers of the show recently commented on Zethu and Shobane's relationship and Sifiso's death

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'Homecoming's Zethu dumps Shobane after Sifiso's death. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: UGC

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Six Nyamane's character, Dr Zethu Hlongwane, recently topped social media trends when she got engaged to her former boyfriend, Dr Shobane (Mpilo Mbatha), in the second season of Homecoming.

Dr Zethu Hlongwane was previously married to Sifiso (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu), who exited the Mzansi Wethu telenovela.

The TVSA July 2026 teasers reveal that Zethu will turn down Shobane at the altar after he accepts her as his wife.

The Wednesday, 1 July 2026 teaser says: "At the chapel, Shobane says I do, but Zethu has a hard decision to make, while Mankwanyane haunts her."

The Thursday, 2 July 2026, teaser reveals that Zethu will walk away from Shobane, leaving him reeling, desperate to understand how everything unraveled so fast.

Entertainment channel @dstvzimbabwe shared teasers for the show on its X account on Saturday, 27 June 2026.

Homecoming fans react to Zethu and Shobane's relationship

@Princess_Kgadi wrote:

"This storyline sa (of) Zethu and Shobane is so unrealistic, and is making me mad. Thembinkosi’s departure messed up everything. I hope the writers can still save this season."

@_FentseM responded:

"I think I am going to take a break from watching it, and that little kid pursuing MaNgcobo is pi*s*ng me off."

@Raquel_Rams37 reacted:

"Very weird behavior, mind you, she has known Shobane intimately for longer, and they should have more memories kodwa she is focused on her late husband."

@Psycho_Babii wrote:

"2 days and still enough shared-likes nostalgia to interrupt wedding planning is serious unresolved business."

@mandymatsinhe responded:

"Zethu is planning her wedding, but is reminiscing about her shared likes with her ex-husband, whom she left after 2 days."

@SharonSamb16365 said:

"This show needs to end. The storyline is not making sense now."

@AlCapone_716 commented:

"#HomecomingMzansi uZethu wants the wedding to go ahead when abantu are still reeling from what happened with uS'fiso kanye nomngcwabo. This is why it's better to wait and let the dust settle before going ahead with it. Uma'Nkwanyane wants his head on a stake as we speak."

@mandymatsinhe replied:

"Just like I said about Matipa… the side gets to move on and start over. Zethu ruined Sfiso and Mabuyi’s lives, but she gets to move on and marry Shobane."

'Homecoming' character Zethu leaves Shobane following Sifiso's passing. Image: MzansiWethu

Source: Twitter

Thembinkosi Mthembu receives flowers from his real-life daughter after his Homecoming exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that an emotional Thembinkosi Mthembu got flowers from his daughter on the set of Homecoming.

Mthembu recently surprised his fans when he bid farewell to the Mzansi Wethu telenovela as Sifiso.

Viewers of the telenovela commented on the behind-the-scenes clip on social media on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News