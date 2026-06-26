A throwback video resurfaced showing actors Israel Matseke-Zulu and Sdumo Mtshali singing the gospel song 'Jonasi' at actor Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service

The 2025 footage gained traction on TikTok after a content creator reshared the lighthearted musical moment

Internet users were left in stitches due to an ironic connection between the track and Sdumo's trending hit television character

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Two popular South African actors shared an entertaining musical moment in a throwback video. Image: @giftmela3

Source: TikTok

An old video shared by TikTok user @giftmela3 on 25 June 2026 has left social media users in stitches. The clip, originally recorded in 2025, shows actors Israel Matseke-Zulu and Sdumo Mtshali singing the 'Jonasi' gospel song. The track is based on a famous Bible story.

Throwback of local actors sparks online laughter

The repost caused widespread amusement because Mtshali later played the controversial character named Jonasi in The Polygamist. The hit Netflix series has taken the world by storm, with Sdumo's character Jonasi being the topic of global conversations.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi viewers joked that Sdumo manifested his chaotic on-screen persona a year before the show premiered, with others teasing that the actor was foreshadowing his own television drama.

User @Tata KaMaquzomntana commented:

"This was two years back, if I’m not mistaken. Kanti ume eduze kwakhe engazi (Israel was standing next to Jonas without knowing)."

User @Joshua_Matshwele shared:

"Sdumo standing there knowing exactly he is gonna be Jonasi."

User @thatgirlnje added:

"He manifested it 🤣."

User @ DipsyM joked:

"So he was Jonasi even before he became Jonasi 🤣."

User @Nozi Sithole shared:

"South Africans, we are so blessed and talented. God bless South Africa."

User @karnielsgalaxy said:

"The irony there is out of this world."

3 Briefly News articles about The Polygamist

A coloured content creator went viral for sharing a passionate, comical character review of the series The Polygamist, mixing English with Afrikaans slang.

mixing English with Afrikaans slang. Prophet Noma Mzobe sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about watching the series The Polygamist, saying it was unholy.

An American woman was excited to see actor Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to her review of The Polygamist, after a South African follower recommended it.

Source: Briefly News