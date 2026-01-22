Lebohang Lephatsoana was officially crowned the winner in his category at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

The Youngins actor earned the title of Favourite Upcoming Actor of the Year, proving that his budding talent is only the beginning of what promises to be a legendary career in the South African film industry

Loyal fans erupted in cheers and praise for the beloved star, flooding the comment section with heartfelt congratulations on the award

Lebohang Lephatsoana was honoured at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Images: royal_lebo

Rising star Lebohang Lephatsoana has officially moved from newcomer to certified fan-favourite after clinching the title of Favourite Upcoming Actor of the Year at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

Also known as Royal Lebo, the Youngins star captured the nation's heart with his groundbreaking portrayal of Tumelo in the gripping Showmax original teen drama.

Pitted against stars such as former Smoke and Mirrors actor Khaya Xaba and Youngins co-star Toka Mtabane, Lephatsoana was an obvious choice among fans, who have long admired his charisma and his uncanny ability to bring a rare, infectious energy to every scene he's in.

While the competition was incredibly tight, his victory highlights his deep connection with his audience, that has embraced not just his acting skills, but also the vulnerability he pours into his work.

A Vaal Sebokeng native, Lephatsoana is an all-round creative whose journey began long before the cameras started rolling, rooted in a deep-seated passion for storytelling that spans across acting, dancing, and singing.

Balancing his time on set with his other passions and side hustles, the star is constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern entertainer.

For fans, his win isn't just about a trophy; it's a testament to the lasting impact Lephatsoana has had on the South African film industry.

Read the announcement by Briefly News below.

Fans erupt in cheers for Lebohang Lephatsoana

Supporters agreed that the award was truly well deserved, flooding the comment section with praise for Lebohang Lephatsoana. Read some of their messages below.

Luhle M May declared:

"My favourite!"

Tha Bi So said:

"Well deserved."

that_gal_ester cheered:

"My vote was worth it, bestie!"

Social media erupted over 'Youngins' star Lebohang Lephatsoana's win at the Briefly News Entertainment Award. Image: royal_lebo

bathi_nkosazana posted:

"He is so deserving."

joy27.reloaded responded:

"What a way to celebrate his birthday! Congratulations, Lebo."

thobekankuna got emotional:

"Ohh, it can only be God, mgotsi."

Ultimately, Lebohang Lephatsoana’s win at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards is more than just a milestone for him; it is a celebration of a new era in South African television.

With the unwavering support of loyal fans who treat his win as their own, Lephatsoana is no longer just an "upcoming" talent; he is a force whose journey is only just beginning. If his work on Youngins is anything to go by, the South African film industry is in very capable hands.

