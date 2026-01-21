Thandolwethu Ngidi won Favourite Upcoming Actress of the Year at the Briefly News 2025 Entertainment Awards

The rising star received the honour for her standout performances and growing presence in Mzansi entertainment

Fans congratulated Ngidi on the well-deserved recognition, celebrating her talent and potential

Thandolwethu Ngidi was crowned the favourite Upcoming Actress at the Briefly News Awards. Images: thando.lwethu5

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's entertainment scene has a new shining star as Thandolwethu Ngidi was crowned Favourite Upcoming Actress of the Year at the Briefly News 2025 Entertainment Awards.

The announcement came via a celebratory Facebook post from Briefly News, highlighting Ngidi's impressive rise and the votes from fans who recognised her talent.

The awards, which celebrate the best in South African entertainment across categories like music, TV, and film, saw Ngidi take home the honour for her fresh and captivating performances.

Her win marks a significant milestone for the young actress, who has been making waves with her roles that blend authenticity and charisma.

A well-deserved win for the rising talent

Ngidi's victory reflects her growing impact in Mzansi, where she has quickly become a fan favourite for her relatable portrayals and dedication to her craft.

The Briefly News post declared:

"Thandolwethu Ngidi is crowned Favourite Upcoming Actress of the Year at the Briefly News 2025 Entertainment Awards. Congratulations on this well-deserved win."

The awards are determined by public votes, making Ngidi's triumph a true testament to her connection with audiences.

She joins a list of promising talents recognised for pushing boundaries in South African storytelling. One such talent is City Makoti, who won the Influencer of the Year accolade.

Check out the post on Facebook below:

Who is Thandolwethu Ngidi?

Thandolwethu Ngidi (sometimes referred to as Thandolwethu Ngida) is a rising South African actress and performer best known for her role as Thembelihle "Lihle" Gasa on the e.tv soap opera Scandal!.

She is a trained performer who completed her acting training at The Market Theatre Laboratory. She is often highlighted as a promising talent in the South African entertainment industry.

Ngidi's journey to the spotlight

Born in KwaZulu-Natal, Thandolwethu Ngidi pursued acting after studying drama at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

She first gained attention through local theatre productions before landing roles in TV series that showcased her versatility.

Her breakout came with appearances in popular soaps like Inimba, where her natural screen presence and emotional depth earned praise from critics and viewers alike.

What are the Briefly News Entertainment awards?

The Briefly News Entertainment Awards shine a spotlight on the creatives who grace our screens, soundtrack our lives, and entertain us in meaningful ways.

The awards celebrate these creators, honouring those who have made the biggest impact across film, television, music, social media, and sports and showcase the breadth of South African talent.

The awards allow fans the chance to make their voices heard. Voting is open for the public to choose their favourites across categories that honour the best of South African entertainment annually.

Thandolwethu Ngidi was highlighted as a promising talent in the South African entertainment industry. Image: thando.lwethu5

Source: Instagram

