2025 was a landmark year for South African talent. From Prudence Sekgodiso making history as the first South African woman to win gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, to Wonder Ndlovu captivating global audiences on Netflix’s Go!, and Tyla topping international music charts while becoming the first African solo artist to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, SA creatives dominated screens, streaming platforms, and social media worldwide. With record International Emmy nominations and viral moments reaching millions, the country’s entertainment industry not only inspired national pride but solidified its place on the global stage.

This year, South African entertainment not only sparked national pride but also cemented the country's reputation as a hub of creativity, diversity, and ingenuity. Viral moments, record-breaking streams, and International Emmy nominations showcased the talent shaping 2025's cultural landscape.

Celebrating the Best of South African Entertainment

For the last few years, the Briefly News Entertainment Awards have shone a spotlight on the creatives who grace our screens, soundtrack our lives, and entertain us in meaningful ways. The awards celebrate these creators, honouring those who have made the biggest impact across film, television, music, social media, and sports and showcase the breadth of South African talent.

Fans now have the chance to make their voices heard. Voting is open for the public to choose their favourites across categories that honor the best of South African entertainment in 2025. Visit Briefly Entertainment Awards 2025 to vote.

Meet the 2025 Nominees

Influencer of the Year

Celebrating creators who have driven trends, sparked engagement, and made a lasting impact across social media.

Corporate Housewife (Nelisile Mkhonto) – Showcasing the life of a professional woman balancing family and work, founder of NPO Love In A Bag.

– Showcasing the life of a professional woman balancing family and work, founder of NPO Love In A Bag. Yanda Woods – Award-winning media personality known for fashion-forward, relatable lifestyle content.

– Award-winning media personality known for fashion-forward, relatable lifestyle content. Sam Mzingelwa – Non-binary content creator and HIV-positive advocate sharing personal stories and promoting acceptance.

– Non-binary content creator and HIV-positive advocate sharing personal stories and promoting acceptance. City Makoti (Anika Dambuza) – Rising content creator with witty, relatable skits capturing everyday life.

– Rising content creator with witty, relatable skits capturing everyday life. Titus Mokou (Mologadi) – Known for bold, humorous skits and real-talk moments online.

Upcoming Actor of the Year

Recognising rising male actors whose performances have captured fans’ attention.

Toka Mtabane – Versatile performer best known for Queendom.

– Versatile performer best known for Queendom. Khaya Xaba – From standout child star to fan favourite in Homecoming.

– From standout child star to fan favourite in Homecoming. Lebohang Lephatsoana – Breakout role as Tumelo in teen drama Youngins.

– Breakout role as Tumelo in teen drama Youngins. Siya Xaba – Actor and filmmaker, known for Gomora, expanding into writing and directing.

– Actor and filmmaker, known for Gomora, expanding into writing and directing. Wonder Ndlovu – Recognised for roles in Netflix’s Go! and Scandal!; rising breakout star.

Upcoming Actress of the Year

Honouring rising female actors making a strong impact this year.

Noluthando Ngema – Versatile TV and stage actress with a vibrant presence.

– Versatile TV and stage actress with a vibrant presence. Thandolwethu Ngida – Known for Scandal! and other series; trained at Market Theatre Laboratory.

– Known for Scandal! and other series; trained at Market Theatre Laboratory. N’kone Mametja – Actress and voice-over artist in Generations: The Legacy and Redemption.

– Actress and voice-over artist in Generations: The Legacy and Redemption. Lethabo Mekoa – Award-winning actress on Skeem Saam, also a radio co-host and aspiring producer.

– Award-winning actress on Skeem Saam, also a radio co-host and aspiring producer. Nandipa Khubone – Actress and filmmaker; trained at the New York Film Academy.

Couple of the Year

Celebrating partnerships that inspire audiences and leave a mark on pop culture.

Kwesta and Yollanda Vilakazi – Celebrated for balancing successful careers while keeping a strong relationship.

– Celebrated for balancing successful careers while keeping a strong relationship. Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema – Admired for public displays of affection and supportive partnership.

– Admired for public displays of affection and supportive partnership. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly – Long-term couple celebrated for loyalty and friendship.

– Long-term couple celebrated for loyalty and friendship. Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube – Known for authenticity, partnership, and mutual support.

Sports Personality of the Year

Recognising athletes whose performance, leadership, and sportsmanship have inspired fans.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – Rugby fly-half for the DHL Stormers and Springboks; rising star.

– Rugby fly-half for the DHL Stormers and Springboks; rising star. Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Footballer for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana; key player and vice-captain.

– Footballer for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana; key player and vice-captain. Ayabonga Khaka – Cricketer representing the national women’s team; celebrated for consistency.

– Cricketer representing the national women’s team; celebrated for consistency. Prudence Sekgodiso – Middle-distance runner; first South African woman to win gold at World Athletics Indoor Championships.

– Middle-distance runner; first South African woman to win gold at World Athletics Indoor Championships. Dricus du Plessis – UFC Middleweight Champion; first South African-born UFC champion.

After a year of unforgettable hits, viral moments, and international acclaim, South African entertainment has never been more vibrant. From homegrown music topping global playlists to television, film, and digital creators capturing audiences across continents, 2025 has been a landmark year in which South African talent has not only shone locally but made its presence felt around the world.

