Briefly News Announces 2025 Edition of Its Annual Entertainment Awards
Celebrities

by  Privie Kandi
2 min read
Briefly News announces 2025 Entertainment Awards
Briefly News has announced the 2025 edition of the Entertainment Awards. Image: @sindi_dlathu and @thembinkosi_mthembu
Source: Instagram

The time Mzansi has been waiting for is finally here! Following last year's immense success, Briefly News is pleased to announce the third edition of the annual Entertainment Awards. This year, the awards will celebrate and honour South African artists across various genres and categories.

Categories

Each year, Briefly News curates an exciting list of categories that allows entertainers from different genres to receive the recognition they deserve. The 2025 categories are:

  • Upcoming Influencer of the Year
  • Upcoming Actor of the Year
  • Upcoming Actress of the Year
  • Entertainer/s of the Year
  • Sports Personality of the Year

How to Vote for the Nominees

We know the question on everyone's mind is, “How do we vote for our faves?” Just like in previous years, voting is as easy as ABC. From 16 December, fans can vote for their faves via a dedicated landing page.

Voting will be totally free.

What Briefly News Says About the Awards

Speaking about the awards, Briefly News Entertainment Editor Jessica Gcaba said:

“The 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards is more than a ceremony; it serves as a meaningful stage to acknowledge the personalities who have influenced our culture and entertained countless people.
"We believe it’s important to appreciate and celebrate the impact of their work.”
Briefly News 2025 awards announced
Briefly News has announced the categories for the 2025 awards. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king and @sdumo.mtshali
Source: Instagram

How can you get involved?

If you would like to advertise or become a sponsor for the awards, contact mandy.petrus.co.za

Briefly Entertainment Awards 2024: A Look Back

We received an overwhelming response from South Africans from all walks of life during the 2024 Briefly News Entertainment Awards. We managed to get a whopping 3,9 million votes from fans showing up for their faves.

You showed up BIG! Fans voted in numbers, and these stars walked away victorious:

  • Sindi Dlathu – Actress of the Year
  • Sdumo Mtshali – Actor of the Year
  • Tsekeleke – Influencer of the Year
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu – Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year
  • Mthandeni – Maskandi Artist of the Year

It’s your turn again, Mzansi. Let’s crown 2025’s biggest stars.

Source: Briefly News

