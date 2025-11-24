Briefly News Announces 2025 Edition of Its Annual Entertainment Awards
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
The time Mzansi has been waiting for is finally here! Following last year's immense success, Briefly News is pleased to announce the third edition of the annual Entertainment Awards. This year, the awards will celebrate and honour South African artists across various genres and categories.
Categories
Each year, Briefly News curates an exciting list of categories that allows entertainers from different genres to receive the recognition they deserve. The 2025 categories are:
- Upcoming Influencer of the Year
- Upcoming Actor of the Year
- Upcoming Actress of the Year
- Entertainer/s of the Year
- Sports Personality of the Year
How to Vote for the Nominees
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
We know the question on everyone's mind is, “How do we vote for our faves?” Just like in previous years, voting is as easy as ABC. From 16 December, fans can vote for their faves via a dedicated landing page.
Voting will be totally free.
What Briefly News Says About the Awards
Speaking about the awards, Briefly News Entertainment Editor Jessica Gcaba said:
“The 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards is more than a ceremony; it serves as a meaningful stage to acknowledge the personalities who have influenced our culture and entertained countless people.
"We believe it’s important to appreciate and celebrate the impact of their work.”
How can you get involved?
If you would like to advertise or become a sponsor for the awards, contact mandy.petrus.co.za
Briefly Entertainment Awards 2024: A Look Back
We received an overwhelming response from South Africans from all walks of life during the 2024 Briefly News Entertainment Awards. We managed to get a whopping 3,9 million votes from fans showing up for their faves.
You showed up BIG! Fans voted in numbers, and these stars walked away victorious:
- Sindi Dlathu – Actress of the Year
- Sdumo Mtshali – Actor of the Year
- Tsekeleke – Influencer of the Year
- Thembinkosi Mthembu – Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year
- Mthandeni – Maskandi Artist of the Year
It’s your turn again, Mzansi. Let’s crown 2025’s biggest stars.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Head of Desk) Privilege Kandi is the Entertainment HOD at Briefly News (joined in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for nine years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.