South African media personality Bonang Matheba secured an international presenting role in Vietnam

An X user posted a video confirming that the presenter had arrived in Vietnam for the prestigious event

Matheba's journey to hosting the pageant and her political views are discussed

Bonang Matheba arrived in Vietnam to host the Miss Cosmo 2025. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Celebrated South African media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba continues to rise through the entertainment ranks after she arrived in Vietnam, where she is set to host the 2025 beauty pageant Miss Cosmo.

Matheba, who previously wished the EFF a happy birthday, announced earlier this year that she would be hosting the pageant.

Matheba did not host the 2025 Miss SA competition, but the international gig is sure to keep her just as busy.

This year's Miss South Africa grand finale was hosted by media personalities Nomalanga Shozi and Pamela Mtanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Shozi recently got a lead role in Black Gold, and Mtanga also hosted the SAMAs.

Watch the video of Matheba arriving in Vietnam below:

About the Miss Cosmo 2025

Miss Cosmo 2025 is the second edition of the international beauty pageant organised by UNICorp and UNIMedia, held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The grand finale is scheduled for December 20, 2025, at the Creative Park, an outdoor venue expected to host around 20,000 spectators as part of a new Cosmo Beauty & Music Festival format that blends pageantry with live entertainment.

The reigning Miss Cosmo 2024, Ketut Permata Juliastrid from Indonesia, will crown her successor.

The event features contestants from over 80 countries and territories, with Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh (crowned Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025 in June) representing the host nation.

How was Bonang Matheba chosen?

Matheba was directly chosen and invited by the Miss Cosmo Organization.

The official announcement in early November 2025 highlighted her extensive experience hosting high-profile international events (e.g., MTV Europe Music Awards pre-show in 2014, BET Awards in 2016, Miss South Africa pageants, and others).

Her commanding stage presence, charisma, strong audience connection, and reputation as a "globally connective MC" were also mentioned.

Bonang is in love

Outside of her many media gigs, Matheba is a loved-up hun,

The star showed off her lavish bush getaway and credited her rumoured boyfriend.

Taking to X, the media personality posted pictures from her romantic safari vacation and credited her boyfriend for making it happen.

Is Bonang Matheba potentially an EFF member?

Romance is not the only part of life that Queen B concerns herself with.

Matheba amazed fans online when she wished the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) a happy birthday back in July, signalling a potential affiliation with Julius Malema's political party.

The radio and TV presenter left social media buzzing, with many stating at the time that Queen B was a member of the Red Berets.

Neither Matheba nor the EFF has ever publicly denied or confirmed the claims.

Bonang Matheba previously wished the EFF a happy birthday. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba shows off her boyfriend

Not one to shy away from the spotlight but one to embrace her calling to it, Matheba previously showed off her boyfriend online.

Briefly News previously reported that the media personality got thumbs up from fans calling her boyfriend "handsome".

Source: Briefly News