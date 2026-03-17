Mamelodi Sundowns have moved on top of the Betway Premiership table after defeating Marumo Gallants 3-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

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A brace from Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena and an own goal gave Miguel Cardoso's side the derseved win over Marumo Gallants as they open lead on top of the league standings.

Sundowns go top of Betway Premiership table

Cardoso once again rotated his Mamelodi Sundowns side, bringing Keanu Cupido, Fawaaz Basadien, Kegan Johannes, Marcelo Allende and Reisinho back into the starting XI. However, Brayan Leon and Arthur Sales retained their spots after impressing in Friday’s CAF Champions League victory over Stade Malien.

Sundowns started brightly and looked threatening in the opening exchanges, with Johannes and Tahsreeq Matthews both coming close to breaking the deadlock through headers within the first 15 minutes.

Marumo Gallants, who have struggled defensively this season, opted for a cautious approach by sitting deep and absorbing pressure. They relied on counter-attacks led by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and DStv Diski Challenge product Marou, but they failed to seriously test Ronwen Williams.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 30th minute when Gallants defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya inadvertently turned Allende’s free-kick into his own net under pressure from Cupido.

Despite being second best for much of the half, the visitors found a way back into the contest eight minutes before halftime. Santos was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area, and Ndlondlo confidently converted the resulting penalty, sending Williams the wrong way.

Following a 1-1 stalemate at the break, Sundowns raised their intensity in the second half, with Arubi called into action several times. However, in the 61st minute, Cardoso’s side found the breakthrough. The goal came from a swift counterattack initiated by Mokoena, who regained possession, sparked the move, and then finished it himself by slotting a low shot beyond Arubi after being set up by Sales.

Five minutes later, Gallants had a chance to restore parity, but Ndlondlo squandered the opportunity. After latching onto a well-weighted pass behind the Sundowns backline, he found himself one-on-one with Williams but failed to beat the goalkeeper.

In stoppage time, Mokoena sealed the victory with his second goal of the match, finishing off a slick passing move on the edge of the box. The win secured Sundowns another three points, marking their eighth consecutive league triumph and lifting them to the top of the PSL standings with 50 points—two ahead of Pirates, who slipped to second place, with both teams having played 21 matches.

Source: Briefly News