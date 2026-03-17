Rassie Erasmus has expanded his Springbok squad by bringing in two uncapped players currently based in Europe

The squad also sees the return of Herschel Jantjies and Lukhanyo Am, adding experience to the group

The latest additions form part of ongoing alignment camps as preparations build toward the opening Test in June

As the Springboks’ preparations gather momentum, head coach Rassie Erasmus has added new faces to the squad for the 2026 alignment camp ahead of the international season.

Makazole Mapimpi (CL) reacts as he holds the trophy next to South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (C) during the Springboks Champions trophy tour. Image: WIKUS DE WET

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus initially named a group of 49 players, including 11 uncapped talents, who met in Cape Town for the first alignment camp of the year. Among the latest additions are former Junior Springboks prop Carlü Sadie of Bordeaux Bègles and lock JJ van der Mescht of Northampton Saints.

He has also recalled scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who was part of South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad. Jantjies last featured for the Springboks in 2023. Veteran centre Lukhanyo Am, whose last Test appearance came in 2024, has also returned to the fold.

Other experienced players invited to the camp include World Rugby and SA Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx and two-time World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit. They are joined by Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Jasper Wiese among the forwards. The backline contingent features Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe and Manie Libbok.

The Springboks will open their 2026 season against the Barbarians on 20 June in Gqeberha.

See the full list of the players called up below:

Springboks camp boosts squad depth for 2026 season

Erasmus said he was excited to work with Sadie and Van der Mescht, noting that they had progressed through the SA Rugby junior structures to become standout performers for their respective clubs. He added that both players had enjoyed strong seasons, while stressing the importance of reintegrating Jantjies and Am into the current systems.

The coach explained that players who had not featured for the Springboks recently needed to be updated on tactical changes and key pillars within the team setup. He added that their inclusion alongside a core of experienced internationals would strengthen the group.

Rassie Erasmus arrives at the stadium before the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: David Rogers

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Rassie Erasmus outlines Springboks' preparation plan

Erasmus is expected to lead two virtual sessions on Tuesday, 17 March, to accommodate overseas-based players across different time zones. He said the in-person alignment camp in Cape Town had been successful in outlining expectations and the level of detail required at the international level. He added that the sessions with overseas players would build on that foundation.

Erasmus explained that the primary goal of the alignment camps is to ensure all players are aligned with the team’s values and objectives. With the international season approaching, he noted that it was the ideal time to embed systems and structures so that, by the first official training camp in June, every player fully understands what is expected.

South Africa will face a challenging July series with consecutive Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales. The intensity will rise further with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, culminating in Baltimore, USA, 12,800 kilometres from home.

Springboks unveil 2026 anthem

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks are preparing for one of the busiest rugby calendars in recent years, and they will enter the 2026 Test season buoyed by a fresh anthem, originally generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now performed by a South African singer.

Source: Briefly News