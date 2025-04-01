Elaine Hendrix's husband: is the Dynasty actress currently married?

Elaine Hendrix is a well-known American actress and animal rights activist best known for portraying Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap. Although she is actively documenting her life on social media, the identity of Elaine Hendrix's husband is unknown.

Elaine Hendrix is an avid activist for animal rights. Photo: @Elaine Hendrix on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

There is no publicly available information suggesting Elaine has ever been married .

. Hendrix's partner is allegedly Christopher J. Corabi .

. The Dynasty actress has no children.

Elaine Hendrix's profile summary

Full name Katherine Elaine Hendrix Gender Female Date of birth December 28, 1970 Age 54 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States Current residence Decatur, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 59 kg (approx) Father Thomas Hendrix Jr. Mother Mary Hendrix Siblings Stephanie Smith and David Maher Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Christopher J. Corabi Education Northside School of Performing Arts Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Elaine Hendrix's husband?

Elaine Hendrix is not married. However, she is allegedly in a relationship with Christopher J. Corabi, an American producer and businessman. They are rumoured to have started dating in 2015, although neither has confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Actress Elaine Hendrix at the New York special screening of 'The Prodigy' at The Landmark at 57 West on February 05, 2019, in New York City. Photo by Gary Gershoff

Elaine Hendrix's relationship with David Faustino

In April 1995, Elaine was romantically linked to David Faustino, a famous actor and writer known for The Legend of Korra, Married... with Children and Star-ving. The former couple dated for two years until December 1997, when they ended their relationship.

Faustino has since moved on with his life and is currently in a relationship with Lindsay Bronson. He is also a father to two children, Ava and a son.

Where does Elaine Hendrix live?

The talented actress resides in Decatur, Georgia, United States. She moved there from Los Angeles in 1992 with her mother following her parents' separation.

Actor Elaine Hendrix at the Premiere Of Roar Productions' "Silver Skies" at Westwood Crest Theatre on September 19, 2016, in Westwood, California. Photo by Leon Bennett

How old was Elaine Hendrix when she filmed The Parent Trap?

Hendrix was 26 when filming the 1998 film The Parent Trap. She portrayed Meredith Blake, 26, while her love interest, Nick Parker, was 18 years her senior. During an interview with Business Insider, she reflected on the age gap. Elaine said,

He's just such a guy. One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier. So I think I was sort of an older 26.

Who did Elaine Hendrix play in Friends?

Elaine Hendrix portrays the character Sally in Friends. She appears in season 9, episode 3, titled The One with the Pediatrician.

Actress Elaine Hendrix at the premiere of FXX's "You're the Worst" Season 3 on August 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by David Livingston

Trivia

Elaine, whose real name is Katherine Elaine Hendrix (aged 54 years old as of March 2025), was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on December 28, 1970.

Before becoming an actress, Hendrix was a professional model. However, her modelling career was cut short after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in 1992.

Hendrix won the Best Actress award for her role in Down the P.C.H. at the 2006 Baja Film Festival.

for her role in at the 2006 Baja Film Festival. Elaine Hendrix's net worth is estimated at $2 million.

The American star is an avid activist for animal rights.

She is a spokesperson for In Defense of Animals and has rescued several pets, including an Australian Cattle Dog named Tiloc and a stray cat named Goodie Cornbread.

Elaine founded The Pet Matchmaker project, advocating for pets and supporting their adoption.

There are no confirmed reports of Elaine Hendrix's husband or whether she has ever been married. However, she has been in several romantic relationships with individuals in the showbiz industry.

