Who is Miranda Cosgrove's boyfriend? The iCarly star's dating history
Public interest in Miranda Cosgrove's boyfriend has persisted since her breakout role on Nickelodeon’s hit show iCarly. While the actress has admitted to being single, she once spoke candidly about her dating life, saying:
I always have funny, weird dating experiences.
Profile summary
Full name
Miranda Taylor Cosgrove
Date of birth
14 May 1993
Age
32 years old (as of March 2026)
Place of birth
Long Beach, California, U.S.A
Nationality
American
Mother
Chris Cosgrove
Father
Tom Cosgrove
Relationship status
Single
School
Laurel Springs School
University
University of Southern California
Profession
Actress, singer, and producer
Net worth
$8 million
Social media
Miranda Cosgrove's boyfriend in 2026 is unknown
The iCarly star is reportedly single and has not publicly confirmed any relationship. She reiterated her single status and admitted she is not actively trying to change it.
In a September 2025 interview with PEOPLE, she also revealed that she feels the need to put in more effort, saying:
I feel like I need to try a little harder. I’m sort of one of those crazy people who thinks I’m just going to run into somebody at a coffee shop…I wish [meet-cutes] were real.
She was on the Raya dating app in 2024
In a May 2024 interview with Bustle, where Miranda Cosgrove's relationship status became a topic of discussion, she revealed that she was on the dating app Raya. She explained that she joined to explore love but admitted she rarely used it, saying:
I sort of feel like it’s my fault because I’m not talking to people, but I barely ever even look at it. And when I do, I kind of just swipe. It feels almost like a game. And even when I talk to someone a little bit, it doesn’t really turn into meeting up.
Exploring Miranda Cosgrove's dating history
Despite keeping a low profile when it comes to her love life, Miranda Cosgrove has often been rumoured and linked to high‑profile figures. Here is a closer look at her dating history over the years.
James Maslow (2007-2009)
Now regarded as Miranda Cosgrove's ex-boyfriend, Big Time Rush star James Maslow was rumoured to be her first public relationship. The Nickelodeon stars were seen together at different events, with reports linking them between 2007 and 2009.
While neither ever officially confirmed the romance, Miranda Cosgrove and James Maslow shared a memorable on‑screen moment when he guest‑starred on iCarly.She later revealed to Paramount+, as PEOPLE published, that it marked her first kiss:
The first kiss I ever had in my whole life was with James Maslow in the episode where he was in a hospital bed, and I had to kiss him while he was unconscious.
Nat Wolff (2009-2011)
The actress reportedly dated The Naked Brothers Band star Nat Wolff from 2009 to 2011. They were spotted together at a concert in 2010, sparking dating rumours. She maintained that they were only friends.
In 2011, Miranda Cosgrove and Nat Wolff drew renewed speculation after her interview with Seventeen via ELLE. She spoke about a recent breakup with an unnamed ex, whom fans believed was the musician:
The only serious boyfriend I’ve ever had, I met at work. We broke up not that long ago. He’s the one guy I really, really liked.
David Archuleta (2009)
In 2009, Miranda Cosgrove and David Archuleta were rumoured to be dating after the singer‑songwriter guest‑starred on iCarly. Their frequent appearances together, including red carpet events, fuelled speculation, though neither officially confirmed a romance.
Max Ehrich (2010-2012)
The Shake It Up actor, who also guest‑starred on iCarly, was rumoured to have dated Miranda Cosgrove. The two were spotted hanging out in Hollywood in November 2012, fueling speculation. Max addressed the rumours back in 2010, as stated by Just Jared Jr:
We are really good friends. We really are. We’re very young. Why be tied down?
Noah Centineo (2013)
In April 2013, actor Noah Centineo was spotted at a Lakers game with Miranda Cosgrove, sparking dating rumours. That June, she posted a photo of herself and Centineo at the Despicable Me 2 premiere on Instagram with the caption:
At the Despicable Me 2 premiere.
However, the speculation eventually faded after he began dating model Alexis Ren.
Taylor Fritz (2020)
In August 2020, tennis player Taylor Fritz was linked to Miranda Cosgrove after she described an unnamed ex on Whitney Cummings’ Good for You podcast.
She said he was twenty-two, had a kid, was married at one point, and often shushed her. When asked his profession, she said he played tennis, fueling speculation that it was Fritz.
Pierson Fodé (2025)
The Wrong Paris co‑stars have long sparked romantic speculation among fans. Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé share a close friendship rather than romance.
On The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress admitted she once used Fodé, whom she described as “cute," to make an ex jealous, saying:
We’re really close friends…but he let me post him on my [Instagram] Stories and pretend we were kind of, like obviously I didn’t say we’re dating, but I posted him. And I know that really upset my ex.
Frequently asked questions
- Is Miranda Cosgrove married? The iCarly star is currently not married.
- Has Miranda Cosgrove ever dated anyone? Despite being linked to high-profile figures, she has not publicly confirmed any relationships.
- Does Miranda Cosgrove have a spouse? She has never been married.
- Are Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress together? The iCarly co-stars remain friends and share a platonic relationship.
Conclusion
While nobody holds the title of Miranda Cosgrove’s boyfriend yet, the iCarly star has sparked lasting interest in her dating life. Her rumoured relationships with fellow actors and public figures continue to fuel curiosity among fans.
