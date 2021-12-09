Miranda Cosgrove's net worth, age, family, height, awards, songs, profiles
Miranda Cosgrove is a famous American actress and singer, popularly known for her role as Megan Parker on the Nickelodeon TV series Drake & Josh. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows like Grounded for Life, Spaced Out and iParty with Victorious. What is Miranda Cosgrove's net worth? How rich is she?
Most child actors have successful careers in other fields, while others are known to pursue acting in adulthood, thereby receiving many awards. Miranda Cosgrove has established herself in the industry, earning fame and recognition.
Miranda Cosgrove's profiles
- Full name: Miranda Taylor Cosgrove
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: May 14, 1993
- Miranda Cosgrove's age: 28 years old (as of June 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Current residence: Los Angeles, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White-Hispanic
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5' 6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-60-86
- Shoe size: 8(US)
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Dark Brown
- Mother: Christina (Casey)
- Father: Tom Cosgrove
- Marital status: Single
- College: University of Southern California
- Occupation: Actress, Singer
- Net worth: $10 million
- Miranda Cosgrove's Instagram: @mirandacosgrove
Who is Miranda Cosgrove?
She is a renowned actress and singer born on May 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. Who are Miranda Cosgrove's parents? Her mother is known as Christina (Casey), a homemaker, and her father's name is Tom Cosgrove, a dry cleaning agency owner in Los Angeles. She is of English, French, Irish, Mexican, and German descent.
Who is Miranda Cosgrove's brother?
The actress does not have a brother. She is the only child born to her parents and was homeschooled from sixth grade onwards.
What is Miranda Cosgrove's age?
The iCarly star is 28 years old as of 2021, and her birth sign is Taurus.
Education
She attended the University of Southern California in 2012, and although she initially majored in film, she later switched her degree to psychology. In the same year, she became a promotional brand ambassador for Neutrogena skin care.
Acting career
At an early age, the actress started booking commercial roles for brands like McDonald's, Burger King, and Mello Yello through the help of a film agent in Los Angeles.
Her first television appearance was in 2001, where she portrayed the role of Lana Lang - Age 5 in Smallville. She later got another role on the American sitcom TV show, Grounded for Life as Jessica.
Her fame skyrocketed after she was featured as Carly Shay in the TV series iCarly, an American comedy originally featured on Nickelodeon.
How old was Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly? Cosgrove was 14 years old in season one when she played the role of a 13-year-old Carly.
Miranda Cosgrove's movies and TV shows
The last twenty years have seen Miranda develop her acting career and feature in several films and television shows such as the ones listed below.
Films
- 2021: North Hollywood as Rachel
- 2019: 3022 as Lisa Brown
- 2019: Minion Scouts as Margo
- 2018: History of Them as the Narrator
- 2017: Spaced Out as Casey
- 2017: The Secret Life of Kyle as Margo
- 2016: iCarly: Miranda Cosgrove Then and Now
- 2015: The Intruders as Rose Halshford
- 2013: Despicable Me 2 as Margo
- 2012: Rodencia y el Diente de la Princesa as Samantha
- 2011: iParty with Victorious as Carly Shay
- 2010: Nickelodeon Cast: Jingle Bells 2010 Version as Miranda Cosgrove
- 2009: The Wild Stallion as Hannah
- 2008: Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh as Megan Parker
- 2006: The Blue Elephant as Kon Suay
- 2006: Drake and Josh Go Hollywood as Megan Parker
- 2005: Yours, Mine & Ours as Joni North
- 2003: School of Rock as Summer Hathaway
TV series
- 2021: iCarly as Carly Shay/Carly
- 2020: The Goldbergs as Elana Reid
- 2016: Crowded as Shea Moore
- 2007-2012: iCarly as Carly Shay
- 2010: The Good Wife as Sloan Burchfield
- 2008: The Naked Brothers Band as Miranda
- 2007: Just Jordan as Lindsey Chandler
- 2005: Lilo & Stitch: The Series as Sarah
- 2005: What's New, Scooby-Doo? as Miranda Wright
- 2004: Grounded for Life as Jessica
- 2004-2007: Drake & Josh as Megan Parker
Miranda Cosgrove's awards
As a result of her many years of acting, Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly has bagged several awards.
Here are some of her notable honours as an actress:
- Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award
- Capricho Awards
- Daytime Emmy Awards
- Gracie Allen Awards
- Hollywood Teen TV Awards
- MTV Awards
- Nickelodeon Awards
- Kids' Choice Awards
- People's Choice Awards
- Teen Choice Awards
Miranda Cosgrove's songs
Besides acting, she is also a talented musician. The following are the songs she has released.
- 2008: Leave It All to Me
- 2009: Raining Sunshine
- 2010: Kissin U
- 2011: Leave It All to Shine
- 2011: Dancing Crazy
- 2011: Our Deal
- 2013: Happy
- 2018: Happie
Miranda Cosgrove and Lil Pump's relationship
Lil Pump is a rising rapper, and although she has occasionally shown his interest in building a relationship with Miranda, the two have never dated.
What is Miranda Cosgrove's height?
The talented actress is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 119 pounds (54 kgs). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Body measurements
Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches or 81-60-86 centimetres (chest, waist and hips, respectively).
Miranda Cosgrove's meme
What meme did she create? This meme, referred to as the "Interesting" meme, is a scene from the 2004 TV series - Josh and Go where Miranda, who acted as Megan. She is seen looking at a computer screen with a soda can in her hand. She has recreated this scene in the new opening sequence of iCarly revival, a 2021 TV series where she acts as Carly Shay.
What is Miranda Cosgrove's net worth?
The Celebrity Net Worth approximately notes that her current net worth is around $10 million.
What happened to Miranda Cosgrove?
In 2011, Cosgrove was involved in an accident in Illinois while travelling to Kansas to promote her album - Sparks Fly. The bus she was boarding crashed, and she injured her leg, and a few others in the bus were injured. As a result, Sony Music, her record label, dropped her, losing her contract with Neutrogena.
Miranda Cosgrove started acting at the age of twelve. She has since starred in several films and television series and won various awards.
