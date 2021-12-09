Miranda Cosgrove's net worth, age, family, height, awards, songs, profiles

Miranda Cosgrove is a famous American actress and singer, popularly known for her role as Megan Parker on the Nickelodeon TV series Drake & Josh. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows like Grounded for Life, Spaced Out and iParty with Victorious. What is Miranda Cosgrove's net worth? How rich is she?

Actress Miranda Cosgrove attends XQ Super School Live at The Barker Hanger on September 8, 2017, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Most child actors have successful careers in other fields, while others are known to pursue acting in adulthood, thereby receiving many awards. Miranda Cosgrove has established herself in the industry, earning fame and recognition.

Miranda Cosgrove's profiles

Full name: Miranda Taylor Cosgrove

Gender: Female

Date of birth: May 14, 1993

Miranda Cosgrove's age: 28 years old (as of June 2021)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White-Hispanic

Sexuality: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet: 5' 6"

Height in centimetres: 168

Weight in pounds: 119

Weight in kilograms: 54

Body measurements in inches: 32-24-34

Body measurements in centimetres: 81-60-86

Shoe size: 8(US)

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Dark Brown

Mother: Christina (Casey)

Father: Tom Cosgrove

Marital status: Single

College: University of Southern California

Occupation: Actress, Singer

Net worth: $10 million

Miranda Cosgrove's Instagram: @mirandacosgrove

Who is Miranda Cosgrove?

She is a renowned actress and singer born on May 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. Who are Miranda Cosgrove's parents? Her mother is known as Christina (Casey), a homemaker, and her father's name is Tom Cosgrove, a dry cleaning agency owner in Los Angeles. She is of English, French, Irish, Mexican, and German descent.

Who is Miranda Cosgrove's brother?

The actress does not have a brother. She is the only child born to her parents and was homeschooled from sixth grade onwards.

What is Miranda Cosgrove's age?

In this image released on March 13, Miranda Cosgrove attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The iCarly star is 28 years old as of 2021, and her birth sign is Taurus.

Education

She attended the University of Southern California in 2012, and although she initially majored in film, she later switched her degree to psychology. In the same year, she became a promotional brand ambassador for Neutrogena skin care.

Acting career

At an early age, the actress started booking commercial roles for brands like McDonald's, Burger King, and Mello Yello through the help of a film agent in Los Angeles.

Her first television appearance was in 2001, where she portrayed the role of Lana Lang - Age 5 in Smallville. She later got another role on the American sitcom TV show, Grounded for Life as Jessica.

Her fame skyrocketed after she was featured as Carly Shay in the TV series iCarly, an American comedy originally featured on Nickelodeon.

How old was Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly? Cosgrove was 14 years old in season one when she played the role of a 13-year-old Carly.

Miranda Cosgrove's movies and TV shows

The last twenty years have seen Miranda develop her acting career and feature in several films and television shows such as the ones listed below.

Films

2021: North Hollywood as Rachel

as Rachel 2019: 3022 as Lisa Brown

as Lisa Brown 2019: Minion Scouts as Margo

as Margo 2018: History of Them as the Narrator

as the Narrator 2017: Spaced Out as Casey

as Casey 2017: The Secret Life of Kyle as Margo

as Margo 2016: iCarly: Miranda Cosgrove Then and Now

Miranda Cosgrove Then and Now 2015: The Intruders as Rose Halshford

as Rose Halshford 2013: Despicable Me 2 as Margo

as Margo 2012: Rodencia y el Diente de la Princesa as Samantha

as Samantha 2011: iParty with Victorious as Carly Shay

as Carly Shay 2010: Nickelodeon Cast: Jingle Bells 2010 Version as Miranda Cosgrove

as Miranda Cosgrove 2009: The Wild Stallion as Hannah

as Hannah 2008: Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh as Megan Parker

as Megan Parker 2006: The Blue Elephant as Kon Suay

as Kon Suay 2006: Drake and Josh Go Hollywood as Megan Parker

as Megan Parker 2005: Yours, Mine & Ours as Joni North

as Joni North 2003: School of Rock as Summer Hathaway

TV series

2021: iCarly as Carly Shay/Carly

as Carly Shay/Carly 2020: The Goldbergs as Elana Reid

as Elana Reid 2016: Crowded as Shea Moore

as Shea Moore 2007-2012: iCarly as Carly Shay

as Carly Shay 2010: The Good Wife as Sloan Burchfield

as Sloan Burchfield 2008: The Naked Brothers Band as Miranda

as Miranda 2007: Just Jordan as Lindsey Chandler

as Lindsey Chandler 2005: Lilo & Stitch: The Series as Sarah

The Series as Sarah 2005: What's New, Scooby-Doo? as Miranda Wright

as Miranda Wright 2004: Grounded for Life as Jessica

as Jessica 2004-2007: Drake & Josh as Megan Parker

Miranda Cosgrove's awards

As a result of her many years of acting, Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly has bagged several awards.

Here are some of her notable honours as an actress:

Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award

Capricho Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

Gracie Allen Awards

Hollywood Teen TV Awards

MTV Awards

Nickelodeon Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Miranda Cosgrove's songs

Actress Miranda Cosgrove discusses "Despicable Me 3" at Build Studio on December 7, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, she is also a talented musician. The following are the songs she has released.

2008: Leave It All to Me

2009: Raining Sunshine

2010: Kissin U

2011: Leave It All to Shine

2011: Dancing Crazy

2011: Our Deal

2013: Happy

2018: Happie

Miranda Cosgrove and Lil Pump's relationship

Lil Pump is a rising rapper, and although she has occasionally shown his interest in building a relationship with Miranda, the two have never dated.

What is Miranda Cosgrove's height?

The talented actress is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 119 pounds (54 kgs). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Body measurements

Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches or 81-60-86 centimetres (chest, waist and hips, respectively).

Miranda Cosgrove's meme

What meme did she create? This meme, referred to as the "Interesting" meme, is a scene from the 2004 TV series - Josh and Go where Miranda, who acted as Megan. She is seen looking at a computer screen with a soda can in her hand. She has recreated this scene in the new opening sequence of iCarly revival, a 2021 TV series where she acts as Carly Shay.

What is Miranda Cosgrove's net worth?

The Celebrity Net Worth approximately notes that her current net worth is around $10 million.

What happened to Miranda Cosgrove?

In 2011, Cosgrove was involved in an accident in Illinois while travelling to Kansas to promote her album - Sparks Fly. The bus she was boarding crashed, and she injured her leg, and a few others in the bus were injured. As a result, Sony Music, her record label, dropped her, losing her contract with Neutrogena.

Miranda Cosgrove started acting at the age of twelve. She has since starred in several films and television series and won various awards.

