Kelly Ripa is one of the most successful actresses and TV hosts in Hollywood. She is best known for brightening the mornings of millions on Live! with Kelly and Ryan alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest. However, her career dates back to the '90s. Get to know of Kelly Ripa's net worth and success story in this read!

Kelly Ripa is a talented actress and TV star best known for hosting the show Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Source: Getty Images

Thanks to her thriving career, Kelly Ripa's net worth has been increasing. Keep reading to know more about her worth, family, and fascinating success story.

Kelly Ripa's bio

Kelly Ripa was born in New Jersey to Esther and Joseph Ripa. Her parents brought her and her sister Linda up in a strict Roman Catholic family.

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Maria Ripa was born on 2nd October 1970 in Berlin, New Jersey, to Camden County's Democratic County Clerk, Joseph Ripa and a homemaker Esther. The 51-year-old has a sister, Linda, an accomplished children's book author.

Linda and Maria were raised in a strict Roman Catholic family. Maria went to Eastern Regional High School in New Jersey, where she joined the drama club. Her drama teacher saw her potential and advised her to pursue an acting career.

So, she started starring in local theater productions. Initially, she enrolled in Camden County College but dropped out and relocated to New York City to pursue acting. She also studied ballet and had an interest in playing the piano.

How tall is Kelly Ripa?

Kelly Ripa's height is 5 feet and 2 inches, roughly 1.6 m.

How much does Kelly Ripa weigh?

Kelly Ripa is very strict about maintaining her physique so she focuses on clean eating and exercises regularly.

Source: Getty Images

The actress is best known for her slim figure and healthy eating patterns. She has over the years revealed that she maintains it by maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes regular workouts and clean eating.

Kelly Ripa's diet does not include any alcohol. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she further revealed that she follows an all carbohydrate diet, exercises every day, and hardly misses a workout session. She weighs around 110lbs.

Career

After moving to New York, Maria started getting local TV gigs. She debuted on TV in 1986 as a dancer when she was cast as a dancer on Dancin' On Air. Later on, she got a job at Dance Party USA.

Her first acting gig came in 1990 after she landed a role in ABC's All My Children. She starred in this show from 1990 to 2002. After that, she was featured on the sitcom Hope and Faith. Since then, her acting career has been thriving. Some of Kelly Ripa's movies and TV shows include:

Missing

Marvin's Room

Ugly Betty

Homemade Millionaire

Besides acting, Kelly Ripa is also a host of America's famous show Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Source: Getty Images

In addition to acting, Maria is also a host. She co-hosted the morning talk show Live with Regis and Kelly in 2001. The chemistry between Regis and Maria drew the attention of fans, and the show's ratings increased.

On average, the show would report 6 million viewers per day. She was promoted to the head of the show in 2011 after Philbin retired.

In 2012, the show was named Live! with Kelly and Michael after Michael Strahan became her new co-host. However, he left the show in 2016, and it was branded Live! with Kelly and Ryan after Ryan Seacrest became her new co-host in 2017.

What is Kelly Ripa's salary?

Her annual salary is guesstimated to be $22 million.

What is Kelly Ripa's net worth?

Kelly Ripa's net worth stems from numerous income streams, including her acting and journalism career, production company, and so forth.

Source: Getty Images

She has accumulated a decent fortune over the years due to her booming acting and hosting career. But, more so, she also earns from:

Working as a spokeswoman for different firms, including Pantene, 7 Up, and Tide.

Working as a voice-over artist for Delgo, Kim Possible, and Fly Me to the Moon.

and Real estate. Maria owns several million-dollar homes with her husband. In 2005, she and her husband bought a house in New York worth $9 million. However, the lovebirds resold it and earned a $3 million profit.

Her production company Milojo.

Cumulatively, the actress has a net worth of $120 million in 2021.

Who is Kelly Ripa married to?

Kelly Ripa's husband is talented actor Mark Consuelos. They met in 1995 on the set of All My Children. The lovebirds eloped on 1st May 1996 and have been blessed with three children; Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.

Kelly Ripa's family

Kelly Ripa's husband is the talented actor Mark Consuelos. They have been together since 1996 and have three children; Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Source: Getty Images

From her shows, you feel that Maria does not hold back in opening up about her children. However, even so, she seems to have boundaries. For example, she revealed that her son Michael did not want her talking about him on TV for nearly a decade.

Although he was a good boy with good grades, Maria had to respect his privacy and share only what he was comfortable sharing.

What happened to Kelly Ripa's son?

Not surprising, her son Michael has taken after his parents' footsteps and pursued an acting career. He has even starred in Riverdale alongside his dad.

He recently made headlines after his mom shared his tongue-in-cheek photo after she did not answer his FaceTime call. It seems humor runs deep in this family.

What happened to Lola Consuelos?

Like Michael, Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is in New York University. But, despite being so close to home, Maria reveals they let their children gain and maintain their independence.

Where is Kelly Ripa right now?

Kelly Ripa is a woman of many hats and she continues to grind in her many business ventures.

Source: Getty Images

Months ago, fans could not help but search for Kelly Ripa's breaking news following her absence from her morning show with Ryan. Fans were worried it was the last they would see of her. However, she was on vacation with her family in the Hamptons and is back to grinding.

Kelly Ripa's net worth in 2021 is $120 million. She accumulated this fortune from her successful acting and hosting careers, plus her other gigs in production, real estate, and doing voice-overs. Her worth is increasing and not even the sky is the limit for this beauty.

