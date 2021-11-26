Who is Lizzy Greene? Age, height, contacts, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth
Unlike before, many youngsters are making impressive moves in the Hollywood industry. One such great mind is Lizzy Greene. She is not only beautiful and talented but also diligent and focused. No doubt, the actress has stolen the hearts of many with her impeccable acting skills.
Lizzy Greene is an American actress known for starring Dawn Harper in Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. So far, she has been nominated twice for Favorite TV Actress by the Kids' Choice Awards. Her biography has all the thrilling facts you might want to know about her.
Lizzy Greene's profile summary
- Birth name: Elizabeth Anne Greene
- Nickname: Lizzy G
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1st May 2003
- Age: 18 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Nationality: American
- Height in feet: 5' 4½"
- Height in centimetres: 164
- Body measurements: 30-23-32
- Weight in pounds: 99
- Weight in kilograms: 45
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Father: Unknown
- Mother: Amy Greene
- Sibling: Garret Greene
- Relationship status: Single
- Ex-boyfriend: Ricardo Hurtado
- Crush: Cole, Dylan Sprouse
- Education: Fun House Theater and Film
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $1 million
Lizzy Greene’s biography
The young actress was born in Dallas, Texas, USA. The name of her mother is Amy Greene. Unfortunately, the identity of her father is yet to be established. Lizzy has one known older sibling, a brother. His name is Garret Greene.
Her parents have always been supportive of her career from the start. Interestingly, she developed an interest in acting at the age of 7. Aside from acting, she loves soccer and painting. In 2019, she played in the Stars Charity Soccer Match that took place in Canada.
Based on the information available in the public domain, she attended Fun House Theater and Film. Currently, she is believed to be a college student, and she is home-schooling.
How old is Lizzy Greene today?
At the time of writing, Lizzy Greene's age is 18 years. She was born on 1 May 2003.
Career
Greene started attending theatre classes at a tender age. Her acting journey, precisely, began at John D'Aquino's Young Actors Workshop. During the time, she was 7 years old.
In 2013, she was discovered by an LA talent manager. The talent manager was impressed by her performing skills after auditioning for the Dawn Harper role.
How did Lizzy Greene become famous?
She became famous when she won a lead role in Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. Lizzy starred in 84 episodes of the show between 2014 and 2018.
Lizzy Greene's movies and TV shows
The actress has a total of 10 acting credits. They include:
- The Thundermans (2014) as Morgan
- We Make That Lemonade (2014) as Dawn Harper
- Damaged Goods (2014) Young Nicole
- Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special (2015) as Lizzy Greene
- Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp Special (2015) as Lizzy Greene
- Tiny Christmas (2017) as Barkley
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2014-2018) as Dawn Harper
- Knight Squad (2018) as Shadow Ghost
- Cousins for Life (2019) as Natalie
- A Million Little Things (2018-2021) as Sophie Dixon
Can Lizzy Greene really sing?
Yes. Besides being a talented actress, she has a wonderful voice. During her free time, she sings, paints, or plays soccer. If she is not acting, she would be an artist.
What is Lizzy Greene’s net worth?
The Texan-born actress allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2021. However, she is yet to reveal publically her exact wealth. Her primary source of income is from acting.
Who does Lizzy Greene have a crush on?
Lizzy Greene's crush is Cole or the Sprouse’s twins. But does she have a boyfriend? Currently, she is presumed to be single. However, she was allegedly in a relationship with actor Ricardo Hurtado in 2018. Unfortunately, none of them denied or verified the rumours to be true.
Lizzy Greene's height
She stands at 5 feet 4½ inches (164 cm) tall and weighs around 45 kg, which is around 99 lbs.
What is Lizzy Greene's phone number?
Her number is not available on the internet. To contact her, one will have to reach her via her manager. Better yet, you can contact her via:
- Lizzy Greene's Instagram: @lizzy_greene
- Twitter: @greene_lizzy
- Facebook: @LizzyGreeneOfficial
- Snapchat: @iamlizzygreene
What is Lizzy Greene doing now?
She is currently starring in A Million Little Things. She portrays Sophie Dixon in the show. At the time of writing, she has starred in a total of 61 episodes.
Indeed, when talent is combined with diligence, the results are always remarkable. Lizzy Greene has proven to the world that she has all it takes to become the best Hollywood actor. Since making her acting debut, she has won several lead roles in notable TV shows. No doubt, she is giving her competitors a run for their money.
