Who is Lizzy Greene? Age, height, contacts, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

Unlike before, many youngsters are making impressive moves in the Hollywood industry. One such great mind is Lizzy Greene. She is not only beautiful and talented but also diligent and focused. No doubt, the actress has stolen the hearts of many with her impeccable acting skills.

Lizzy Greene attends Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Lizzy Greene is an American actress known for starring Dawn Harper in Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. So far, she has been nominated twice for Favorite TV Actress by the Kids' Choice Awards. Her biography has all the thrilling facts you might want to know about her.

Lizzy Greene's profile summary

Birth name: Elizabeth Anne Greene

Elizabeth Anne Greene Nickname: Lizzy G

Lizzy G Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1st May 2003

1st May 2003 Age: 18 years old (as of 2021)

18 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Height in feet: 5' 4½"

5' 4½" Height in centimetres: 164

164 Body measurements: 30-23-32

30-23-32 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Unknown

Unknown Mother: Amy Greene

Amy Greene Sibling: Garret Greene

Garret Greene Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: Ricardo Hurtado

Ricardo Hurtado Crush: Cole, Dylan Sprouse

Cole, Dylan Sprouse Education: Fun House Theater and Film

Fun House Theater and Film Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

Lizzy Greene’s biography

The young actress was born in Dallas, Texas, USA. The name of her mother is Amy Greene. Unfortunately, the identity of her father is yet to be established. Lizzy has one known older sibling, a brother. His name is Garret Greene.

Her parents have always been supportive of her career from the start. Interestingly, she developed an interest in acting at the age of 7. Aside from acting, she loves soccer and painting. In 2019, she played in the Stars Charity Soccer Match that took place in Canada.

Based on the information available in the public domain, she attended Fun House Theater and Film. Currently, she is believed to be a college student, and she is home-schooling.

How old is Lizzy Greene today?

Lizzy Greene attends the 26th annual Race to Erase MS on May 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

At the time of writing, Lizzy Greene's age is 18 years. She was born on 1 May 2003.

Career

Greene started attending theatre classes at a tender age. Her acting journey, precisely, began at John D'Aquino's Young Actors Workshop. During the time, she was 7 years old.

In 2013, she was discovered by an LA talent manager. The talent manager was impressed by her performing skills after auditioning for the Dawn Harper role.

How did Lizzy Greene become famous?

She became famous when she won a lead role in Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. Lizzy starred in 84 episodes of the show between 2014 and 2018.

Lizzy Greene's movies and TV shows

The actress has a total of 10 acting credits. They include:

The Thundermans (2014) as Morgan

(2014) as Morgan We Make That Lemonade (2014) as Dawn Harper

(2014) as Dawn Harper Damaged Goods (2014) Young Nicole

(2014) Young Nicole Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special (2015) as Lizzy Greene

(2015) as Lizzy Greene Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp Special (2015) as Lizzy Greene

(2015) as Lizzy Greene Tiny Christmas (2017) as Barkley

(2017) as Barkley Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2014-2018) as Dawn Harper

Knight Squad (2018) as Shadow Ghost

(2018) as Shadow Ghost Cousins for Life (2019) as Natalie

(2019) as Natalie A Million Little Things (2018-2021) as Sophie Dixon

Can Lizzy Greene really sing?

Lizzy is not only a talented actress but also a skilled singer. Photo: Jack Rowand

Yes. Besides being a talented actress, she has a wonderful voice. During her free time, she sings, paints, or plays soccer. If she is not acting, she would be an artist.

What is Lizzy Greene’s net worth?

The Texan-born actress allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2021. However, she is yet to reveal publically her exact wealth. Her primary source of income is from acting.

Who does Lizzy Greene have a crush on?

Lizzy Greene's crush is Cole or the Sprouse’s twins. But does she have a boyfriend? Currently, she is presumed to be single. However, she was allegedly in a relationship with actor Ricardo Hurtado in 2018. Unfortunately, none of them denied or verified the rumours to be true.

Lizzy Greene's height

She stands at 5 feet 4½ inches (164 cm) tall and weighs around 45 kg, which is around 99 lbs.

What is Lizzy Greene's phone number?

Lizzy Greene visits the Young Hollywood Studio on March 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood

Her number is not available on the internet. To contact her, one will have to reach her via her manager. Better yet, you can contact her via:

What is Lizzy Greene doing now?

She is currently starring in A Million Little Things. She portrays Sophie Dixon in the show. At the time of writing, she has starred in a total of 61 episodes.

Indeed, when talent is combined with diligence, the results are always remarkable. Lizzy Greene has proven to the world that she has all it takes to become the best Hollywood actor. Since making her acting debut, she has won several lead roles in notable TV shows. No doubt, she is giving her competitors a run for their money.

