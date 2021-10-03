Gina Kimmel: age, children, spouse, education, career, movies, profiles, worth

Is your first degree what you succeeded with? Did you use your initial training to reach where you are? Gina Kimmel studied business and history in her first degree and Communications and Journalism in her second degree. However, she never ventured into any fields, leading her to go back to school for more studies. In this article, we unravel the exciting journey of this creative.

Renowned fashion designer, Maddy Kimmel. Photo: @gnathetomato

Source: UGC

Gina Kimmel is an actress as well as a fashion designer. She is famous for being the ex-wife of Jimmy Kimmel, who is a comedian. In addition, Maddy is renowned for her successful lingerie and nightwear business based in Chicago.

Gina Kimmel's profile summary

Full name: Gina Maddy Kimmel

Gina Maddy Kimmel Celebrated name : Gina Kimmel

: Gina Kimmel Date of birth: December 13, 1964

December 13, 1964 Zodiac : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Illinois, USA

Illinois, USA Nationality: American

American Occupation: Actress, fashion designer

Actress, fashion designer Religion: Christian

Christian Age: 56 years

56 years Gender: Female

Female Height : 5 feet 8 inches

: 5 feet 8 inches Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Chis Jones

: Chis Jones Ex-husband: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Children: Katherine Kimmel, Kevin Kimmel

Katherine Kimmel, Kevin Kimmel Father: James Maddy

James Maddy School: Northern Illinois University, Arizona State University, Harper College

Northern Illinois University, Arizona State University, Harper College Instagram page : @ginathetomato

: @ginathetomato Twitter page: @gina-kimmel

@gina-kimmel Facebook page: Gina Kimmel

Gina Kimmel Net worth: Approx $500k

Early life

The actress was born on December 13, 1964, in Illinois, USA. She was born in a village known as Hoffman estate. Her father’s name is James Maddy. Gina Kimmel’s education was at Northern Illinois University, where she graduated with a Degree in Business and History in 1985. She later went to Arizona State University to pursue Degree in Communications and Journalism.

Career

Renowned fashion designer, Gina Kimmel. Photo: @nathetomato

Source: Instagram

Gina Kimmel started her career in 1999 when she first appeared in the Comedy Central show, The Man Show. She gained tremendous popularity as she appeared in 17 shows of the series between 1999 and 2002. Maddy was able to establish herself in her career by the end of 2002.

Maddy's fame in films continued to grow, and in 2012 she was seen in two TV series. These two Gina Kimmel's movies were Party Like the Queen Of France and Party Like the Rich and Famous.

Besides appearing in the TV series, Maddy worked as a costume designer in the American film industry. Her passion for being a designer-led her to go back to school at Harper College in Chicago, where she studied fashion to launch a fashion business.

After schooling, Maddy decided to venture into the nightwear business. The idea was pushed by the lack of stores in her hood to buy elegant and affordable nightwear. Gina set up the company through funding by a Brooklyn-based public benefit corporation known as Kickstarter. The co-corporation raised Gina $16k.

Gina Kimmel's marriage

Gina met Jimmy as they were studying at Arizona State University. The two dated for a while before getting married on June 25, 1988. Gina Kimmel and Jimmy were in their early 20s when they got married. They only invited close friends and relatives to their wedding.

The couple was blessed with two children. Their first born daughter, Katherine, was born in 1991, while their second born, Kevin Kimmel, was born in 1993. Gina and Jimmy stayed together for 15 years until 2002, when they parted ways.

After divorce, they decided to share the custody of their children, who are now young adults. Gina continued to focus on her career and business as a fashion designer. She was also able to balance motherhood and career. Maddyis currently believed to be dating Chris Jones.

Gina Kimmel’s ex-husband

Television host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Gina Kimmel's ex-husband is Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy is a famous TV host, writer, comedian and producer. His fame started rising with his appearance in the film The Man Show in 1999. Later, he started his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show was the longest running late night talk show in ABC history.

Jimmy’s success has attracted invites from numerous high profile events such as Emmy Awards (2012, 2016) and Academy Awards (2017, 2018).

Jimmy and Gina got married in 1988 and divorced in 2002 after being together for 15 years. After divorce, the two went separate ways, although they shared their children custody. Jimmy moved on and married Sarah Silverman the same year he divorced Maddy. Jimmy and Sarah after seven years of marriage.

Jimmy then dated and married the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel live, Molly McNeary, in 2013. Jimmy and Molly have two children together.

Gina Kimmel’s net worth

Gina Maddy has worked hard and has attained success in various endeavours she has engaged in. She has an estimated net worth of over $500k as of 2021. She has earned her wealth through her initial acting career and later fashion and design ventures.

Gina Kimmel’s fast facts

What is Gina Kimmel’s age? The star was born on December 13, 1964; he is therefore 56 years old now. Who are Gina Kimmel’s children? The actress’ children are Katherine and Kevin Kimmel. What is Maddy’s nationality? She is of American nationality. Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s ex-wife? Jimmy has married two wives, Maddy and Sarah Silverman. What is Maddy’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of over $500k as of 2021 What is the name of Gina Kimmel’s business? Gina’s business is known as Maddy James Inc. Vintage Loungewear. Who is Maddy’s current boyfriend? She is currently dating Chris Jones.

Gina Kimmel has achieved success through venturing into different businesses until she got her match. She started with acting before realising her passion for fashion and design. Despite having two past degrees, she still went back to study fashion which has made her more successful.

