Talulah Riley's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, movies and TV shows

The US entertainment industry is well known for producing the best actors and actresses every day. Talulah Riley is one of the high-profile actors in Hollywood. She is well known for appearing together with Keira Knightley in Pride and Prejudice.

Actress Talulah Riley attends Universal Music Group's 2017 GRAMMY after party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Talulah Riley is a British actress with vast experience in filming, television, and stage. The award-winning actress is not only known for acting, but she is an upcoming author.

Talulah Riley's profile summary and bio

Early life

Talulah Jane Riley - Milburn was born on September 26, 1985, in Hertfordshire, England. She is the only child of Una Riley and Doug Milburn Riley. Her father, Una Riley, is the founder of a security systems company and a public relations company. At the same time, her mother, Doug Riley, is the former head of the National Crime Squad.

She grew up in her home area, Hertfordshire, England. Talulah Riley’s education was at Cheltenham Ladies College, Independent Berkhamstead Collegiate School, and Independent Haberdasjhares Aske’s School for Girls. Talulah also pursued a degree in Natural Sciences at an Open University.

Career

Talulah Riley attends the Jameson Empire Awards 2015 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

The author started her professional acting career at 18 when she appeared in a minor role in Agastha Christie's detective movie, Poirot. Her confidence and talent continued to grow, and she appeared in one of the episodes of the TV series Five Little Pigs.

Talulah was later featured in television series and films. Her debut in stage and filming was in 2005. Riley’s outstanding roles have made her appear in multiple television series. Some of Talulah Riley’s movies and TV shows include:

Pride and Prejudice as Mary Bennet (2005)

as Mary Bennet (2005) St Trinian’s as Annabelle Fritton (2007)

as Annabelle Fritton (2007) The Boat That Rocked as Marianne (2009)

as Marianne (2009) St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold as Annabelle Fritton (2007)

as Annabelle Fritton (2007) Inception as Eames Blonde Woman Disguise (2010)

as Eames Blonde Woman Disguise (2010) Love and Distrust as Jane (2010)

as Jane (2010) The Dilemma as Concept Car Spokesmodel (2011)

as Concept Car Spokesmodel (2011) Revenge of Electric Car as Hwerself (2011)

as Hwerself (2011) White Frog as Ms Lee (2012)

as Ms Lee (2012) The Liability as The Girl (2013)

as The Girl (2013) Phoo Action Television series (2008)

Television series (2008) Doctor Who Television series (2008)

Television series (2008) The Gemma Factor Television series (2008)

Television series (2008) Westworld Television series (2016 to 2018)

Television series (2016 to 2018) Pistol Television series (TBA)

Besides acting, Telular authored her first novel, Acts of Love, which was published in August 2016 by Hodder & Stoughton. In addition, the author was featured on the cover of Esquire magazine in March 2010.

Relationship

The author dated and married the billionaire Elon Musk. Talulah Riley’s dating with Elon Musk lasted for two years before their wedding in 2010 at Dornoch Cathedral, Scotland.

Talulah Riley and Elon Musk's marriage encountered challenges, making Musk file for their first attempt at divorce in January 2012. In 2013, the duo solved their differences and remarried.

Actress Talulah Riley and Elon Musk arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Oz The Great and Powerful" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long as Elon Musk filed for a second divorce in December 2014. They stayed apart for six months, and Riley filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 21, 2016, a process that was finalized in October 2016.

Before their marriage, Elon Musk had married Justine Musk, and together they had five children. They later divorced, and Elon was left with the children. Elon got engaged to Talulah six weeks after his divorce from Justine.

Talulah Riley’s net worth

Telulah’s role in the acting industry has made her accumulate good wealth. As of 2021, her net worth is approximately $25 million. Most of her wealth is from acting. Moreover, she was allotted $4.2 million after her first divorce from Elon Musk. Later, she received $16 million following their second divorce.

Telulah Riley’s fast facts

What is Talulah Riley’s age? She was born on September 26, 1985; she is therefore 36 years old as of 2021. Who are Talulah Riley’s children? Talular does not have any biological children. Who was Talulah Riley’s boyfriend? She dated Elon Musk for two years, and they got married in 2010. Who is Elon Musk’s ex-wife? Elon married and divorced Talulah Riley and Justine Musk at different times. What is Talulah Riley’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73m) tall. How old was Elon Musk when he met Talulah Riley? Born on June 28, 1971, Elon was 39 years old when he married Talulah. Who is Elon Musk's second wife? Elon Musk's second wife was Talulah Riley.

Talulah Riley is one of the finest actresses of Hollywood, and his roles in short films and movies have been successful through the years. Her fame got heightened when she married Elon Musk.

