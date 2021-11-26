What is Ricki Lake's net worth? This is a question many of her fans have been asking following her successful acting career. But who is Ricki Lake? She is a renowned American actress, producer, and TV host famous for playing the lead role in the 1988 film, Hairspray. The role led her to garner a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award. This article has more about her bio and much more.

How old is Ricki Lake? Born Ricki Pamela Lake on September 21, 1968, Ricki Lake's age is 53 years as of 2021. The talk show host began her career as an actress. However, her talent was discovered by a well-known filmmaker, and she became one of the most popular daytime talk show hosts of the 1990s.

Ricki Lake's profile and bio

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Rісkі Lаkе

Rісkі Lаkе Rеаl Nаmе: Rісkі Раmеlа Lаkе

Rісkі Раmеlа Lаkе Gеndеr: Fеmаlе

Fеmаlе Аgе: 53 уеаrѕ оld

53 уеаrѕ оld Віrth Dаtе : Ѕерtеmbеr 21, 1968

: Ѕерtеmbеr 21, 1968 Віrth Рlасе : Наѕtіngѕ-оn-Нudѕоn, Nеw Yоrk, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

: Наѕtіngѕ-оn-Нudѕоn, Nеw Yоrk, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Nаtіоnаlіtу : Аmеrісаn

: Аmеrісаn Еthnісіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Неіght : 1.62 m

: 1.62 m Wеіght: 70 kg

70 kg Ѕехuаl Оrіеntаtіоn: Ѕtrаіght

Ѕtrаіght Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Dіvоrсеd

Dіvоrсеd Нuѕbаnd : Сhrіѕtіаn Еvаnѕ (m. 2012–2015), Rоb Ѕuѕѕmаn (m. 1994–2004)

: Сhrіѕtіаn Еvаnѕ (m. 2012–2015), Rоb Ѕuѕѕmаn (m. 1994–2004) Сhіldrеn : Міlо Ѕеbаѕtіаn Ѕuѕѕmаn, Оwеn Туlеr Ѕuѕѕmаn

: Міlо Ѕеbаѕtіаn Ѕuѕѕmаn, Оwеn Туlеr Ѕuѕѕmаn Tаttооѕ : Nо

: Nо Ѕmоkіng : Nо

: Nо Drіnkіng: Yеѕ

Yеѕ Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Асtrеѕѕ, tеlеvіѕіоn рrеѕеntеr аnd рrоduсеr

Асtrеѕѕ, tеlеvіѕіоn рrеѕеntеr аnd рrоduсеr Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $25 mіllіоn

$25 mіllіоn Ricki Lake Instagram : @rickilake

: @rickilake Ricki Lake Twitter: @RickiLake

Early life

She was born in Hudson, New York, in a Jewish household. Her father, Berry, was a pharmacist, and her mother, Jill, was a housewife. She has a younger sister named Jennifer Lake. Her grandmother, rather than her parents, primarily raised her.

Ricki Lake's education

She started her education at Hastings High School and then moved to Farragut Middle School briefly. She later transferred to the prestigious Professional Children's School in New York City to further develop her acting skills.

Ricki Lake's husband

Is Ricki Lake married? She found her first love back in the 1990s. She married Rob Sussman, an illustrator, in 1994 after dating for almost six months. Their relationship went on well, and they were blessed with two kids. But, unfortunately, their marriage hit rock bottom, and they divorced in 2005.

After that, she fell into another relationship with Christian Evans. They tied the knot in 2012 and only enjoyed their marriage for three years.

Career

After watching the show Annie at the age of seven, she decided to be a singer and actress. However, her caring parents tried to shield her from the possible frustrations and disappointments of showbiz. So, they took her to Professional Children's School in Manhattan to further her acting skills.

During her last days in college, she met John Waters, a film director who was searching for a young girl with a hefty girth and dancing skills to star in his movie Hairspray. Ricki Lake's Hairspray film was released in 1988 and went on to become a big success.

In 1988, she relocated to Los Angeles to put more emphasis on her career. She had a chance to feature in different films such as Cry-baby, Cookie, etc.

She auditioned for a TV talk show for young women. She landed the talk show job aged 24, making her the youngest host on a talk show. This record was broken in 2013.

In 2008, she released a documentary on home birth and midwifery. It contained a recording of her experience with giving birth and the regular work of a midwife.

Besides, she co-authored a book on normal delivery and birthing choices, along with Abby Epstein and Jacques Moritz, titled Your Best Birth.

What happened to Ricki Lake?

In 2011, she was faced with a legal issue. She was alleged to have burnt down a beach house in Miami. She was taking a vacation with her two sons when the incident occurred. She was sued for millions of dollars, as the owner insisted that he would have to rebuild the home afresh.

Ricki Lake's movies

2008: The Business of Being Born

1988: Hairspray

1989: Last Exit to Brooklyn

2007: Hairspray

1988: Working Girl

1991: Where the Day Takes You

1994: Serial Mom

1990: Cry-Baby

2000: Cecil B. DeMented

1996: Mrs Winterbourne

Ricki Lake's TV Series

1987: Kate & Allie

1988: ABC Afterschool Special

1989: Baby Cakes

1989: Starting Now – (Ricki Ross)

1989: 1990- China Beach

1990: Gravedale High Cleofatra (Voice)

1991: The Chase

1991: Riders in the Sky

1992: Based on an Untrue Story

1998: Murder She Purred: A Mrs Murphy Mystery

2000: 2001-The King of Queens

2006: King of the Hill Lila (Voice)

2007: Matters of Life and Dating Linda

2009: Loving Leah Rabbi Gerry

2009: Charm School with Ricki Lake Head-mistress

2010: Drop Dead Diva

2010: The Oprah Winfrey Show Herself Guest,

2011: Dancing with the Stars Herself/Contestant

2012: The Ricki Lake Show (2012 TV series)

Net worth

She has enjoyed a successful acting career that has made her live a lavish lifestyle. She is estimated to have a whopping net worth of $25 million as of November 2021.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ricki Lake's net worth and biography. Currently, she is not much active as an actress, but she was one of the most demanded actresses of Hollywood on her peak days. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in her career and life endeavours.

