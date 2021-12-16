Who is Sierra Gates? Age, children, engaged, before TV, career, profiles, worth

Young people are making more extensive and impressive moves in the fashion/beauty and entertainment industries. As a result, some of them have become incredibly wealthy and respected across the globe. A perfect example of such a person is Sierra Gates – the founder and CEO of The Glam Shop and Sierra's Secrets Cosmetics. So, what is her story?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The founder and CEO of The Glam Shop. Photo: @sierra_glamshop

Source: Instagram

Why is Sierra Gates famous? She has worked her way up the ladder to become the person she is today. But, unfortunately, her educational journey was cut short at the age of 15. She fell pregnant with her firstborn child while in school, and her mother got furious at her.

So was forced to start working at an early age to fend for herself and the baby she was expecting then, far away from home.

Sierra Gates' profile summary

Birth name: Sierra Renee Thomas

Sierra Renee Thomas Popular as: Sierra Gates

Sierra Gates Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24th May 1989

24th May 1989 Age: 32 years old (as of 2021)

32 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Decatur, Georgia, USA

Decatur, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American Black

African-American Black Height in feet: 6’ 4”

6’ 4” Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: Camille, Kim

Camille, Kim Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Eric Whitehead

Eric Whitehead Ex-partners: BK Brasco, Shooter Gates, Scrapp DeLeon

BK Brasco, Shooter Gates, Scrapp DeLeon Children: Paris, Mason

Paris, Mason Education: High school dropout

High school dropout Profession: Beauty entrepreneur, make-up artist, reality TV actress, author

Beauty entrepreneur, make-up artist, reality TV actress, author Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Sierra Gates’ Instagram: @sierra_glamshop_

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sierra Gates’ biography

Gates is a famous beauty entrepreneur, make-up artist, reality TV actress, and author. Photo: @sierra_glamshop

Source: Instagram

She was born and brought up in Decatur, Georgia, the USA, by her parents. The names of her parents are unknown. However, she has shared her mother’s pictures and videos on her Instagram page. Also, her mother appeared alongside her siblings on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta TV series.

She has two known siblings, all twins. Based on the video shared by VH1, the names of Sierra Gates' twin sisters are Camille and Kim.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is a high school dropout. She cut her education short at 15 due to early pregnancy. She is yet to reveal if she intends to continue her education or not.

How old is Sierra Gates?

Sierra Gates’ age is 32 years as of 2021. She was born on 24th May 1989. Also, her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

What does Sierra Gates do for a living? She is an accomplished beauty entrepreneur, actress, and reality TV star. However, Gates success did not attain success easily. She has gone through the ups and downs of life to be where she is today.

Renee Thomas posing for a photo in front of a beautiful Bently car. Photo: @sierra_glamshop

Source: Instagram

After dropping out of school, she moved out of her family’s house to look for means of surviving. Her first job was as a make-up artist for club dancers. She worked at South De Kalb Mall during the nights, and the job was paying well. Although she was young, no one noticed she was underage at the club.

Determined to prove the world wrong, Gates launched her first business in 2010, Sierra's Secrets Cosmetics. She established connections and friendships with notable people in the beauty and entertainment industry. Within no time, she became a star in Peters Street in Atlanta.

A few years later, she launched The Glam Shop. The business deals in beauty products and personal care such as microblading, lash extensions, and full-face glams, among many other services. Over the recent few years, she has been teaching black women how to conduct microblading.

Reality TV appearances

Besides being a beauty entrepreneur, she is a reality TV star. Many people know her for appearing in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She has been a regular cast member on the show since 2017. At the time of writing, she has appeared in 55 episodes of the VH1’s reality show.

Some of her other famous TV show appearances include:

Black Girl Beauty (2019) as Panellist

(2019) as Panellist Love and Hip Hop: New York (2020) as Self

(2020) as Self VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (2021) as Self

No doubt, before TV, Sierra Gates was already a big name in the beauty industry. However, her introduction to the big screen came with many benefits. For instance, her popularity grew tremendously. Also, her brand reached a wider audience.

Sierra Gates' net worth

The founder and CEO of The Glam Shop allegedly has a net worth of $1 million. She has earned this wealth through acting and entrepreneurship. She is also the author of Make A Million, Maintain A Million.

Who is Sierra Gates' boyfriend?

Reality TV stars Gates and Eric Whitehead are currently dating. Photo: @sierra_glamshop

Source: Instagram

She is currently in a relationship with Eric Whitehead. Interestingly, they are reality TV stars in Love and Hip Hop TV series. Since they came public about their relationship, they have been sharing pictures of each other on their respective social media pages.

Previously, she was married to another reality TV star named Shooter Gates. She ended the union in 2017 after discovering he was allegedly cheating on her.

Is Sierra Gates engaged?

No. However, she was in December 2020. She was in a relationship with another famous TV star known as BK Brasco (Romel Cummings). After one week, the ex-couple called off the engagement for reasons unknown.

Sierra Gates' children

The TV actress is a mother of two. She got pregnant with her first child at the age of 15. Also, her marriage with Shooter Gates was blessed with one child, a son. His name is Mason.

Who is Sierra Gates' daughter?

Her name is Paris Gates, and she is a student at North Atlanta High School. In 2020, she was linked to an alleged bullying incident at school.

Sierra Gates is no doubt a household name in the beauty industry. However, she has been consistent since she ventured into the scene. Besides entrepreneurship, she is a regular cast member in VH1’s Love and Hip Hop TV series.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Johnson’s net worth, age, children, wife, parents, education, profile

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Jimmy Johnson. He is a former NFL coaching legend and sports analyst. He is on record for being the first NFL coach to win both the Super Bowl and college football national championships.

Jimmy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2021. Check the article to learn more about the decorated coach!

Source: Briefly.co.za