Thuso Mbedu is quickly stealing Trevor Noah's nickname as Mzansi's greatest export after earning herself yet another major award

The South African-born international award winner has landed gig after gig overseas, from acting alongside Viola Davis to walking out on Rihanna's show

Thuso is truly collecting accolades like Smarties and her hard is not going unrecognised, even Viola Davis made sure to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thuso Mbedu has owned the year 2021 through and through. The actress has landed major gigs and in between her big acting jobs has started an impressive collection of awards. Her trophy cabinet is about to be full after she won herself a prestigious Gotham Award.

Thuso Mbedu has earned herself a Gotham Award for her role in 'The Underground Railroad'. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Just a few months ago, EWN reported that Thuso Mbedu landed herself her second major US role in Viola Davis's production, The Woman King. The show will tell the story of an ancient African civilisation that had female warriors. After starring in a role as powerful as Cora, it only made sense that she continued on a high note.

Fans are still in awe of her performance in The Underground Railroad. Her role in the Amazon production not only put her on the worldwide map but has earned her one heck of an award. ZAlebs reports that Thuso won the Gotham Award for outstanding performance in a new series. The star was tied with Hollywood A-lister Ethan Hawke.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Celebs both on home ground and abroad made sure to take the time to congratulate the young talent on her outstanding achievement.

@liesllaurie wrote:

"Soooooo special! Congrats ❤️"

@nolwazingubeni commented:

"And there are many more to come. Congratulations!"

@violadavis added:

"Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations Thuso!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@salaminamosese said:

"wonderful news congratulations Thuso. Keep flying the flag "

Thuso Mbedu overcome with emotion as she bags notable international award, doing Mzansi proud

Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu is doing ALL the things! Sis has just bagged an international award and Mzansi could not be more proud.

Attending the @HCAcritics awards, Thuso was overcome with emotion when she was called to accept the TV Breakout Star Award for her role in The Underground Railroad, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media, Thuso showed off her award, thanking everyone who made it possible. Thuso could not put into words how grateful she is for all the doors that have been opened for her as a result of this role.

Source: Briefly.co.za