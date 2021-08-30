Thuso Mbedu just won an international award that speaks to the waves she is making in her career

Taking to social media with the utmost gratitude, Thuso let her people know that she won the TV Breakout Star Award

Thuso’s fans could not be happier for her and let Thuso know that this is not the last award she will be winning

South African actress Thuso Mbedu is doing ALL the things! Sis has just bagged an international award and Mzansi could not be more proud.

Congratulations are in order for actress Thuso Mbedu who just won herself an international award for her stellar performance as Cora Randall on 'The Underground Railroad'.

Source: Instagram

Attending the @HCAcritics awards, Thuso was overcome with emotion when she was called to accept the TV Breakout Star Award for her role in The Underground Railroad, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media, Thuso showed off her award, thanking everyone who made it possible. Thuso could not put into words how grateful she is for all the doors that have been opened for her as a result of this role.

Thuso posted:

“Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me.”

Seeing the awesome news, fans flooded the comment section of Thuso’s post with messages of congratulations. Thuso continues to do Mzansi proud on so many levels.

@NolenceMashego commented:

“Congratulations Thuso Mbedu, keep on flying SA flag higher.”

@KristianMmusi said:

“Congratulations Thuso. Ninja moves all the way to an Oscar soon.”

@ZandiMlo congratulated Thuso:

“That smile... Congratulations nana... Siyaziqhenya ngawe, you look like a vision.”





Thuso Mbedu thanks the people of South Africa for always having her back

South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu showed gratitude to the people of Mzansi for the continued support, reported Briefly News.

The actress recently her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans. Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love.

She posted:

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA.”

Source: Briefly.co.za