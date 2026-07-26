A TikTok video showing a white VW Polo overturned in the road went viral after viewers noticed the car appeared to be brand new

Metro police surrounded the scene near Pembroke Mansions as officers worked to right the vehicle and tow it away

South Africans flooded the comments with warnings about driving a new car alone on the first day

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A brand new white VW Polo ended up on its side on the road, and South Africans could not believe what they were seeing. TikTok user @afrifoot6 posted the video on 25 July 2026, capturing the aftermath of an accident outside Pembroke Mansions.

A VW Polo was involved in an accident soon after purchase. Image: @afrifoot6

Source: TikTok

The clip was filmed at night, handheld, with a chaotic energy that matched the scene. Metro police vehicles surrounded the overturned Polo, officers stood nearby, and hazard lights blinked in the dark. The car was eventually righted and towed away. What made the video spread so quickly was one detail that almost nobody missed. The Polo had no number plate, a clear sign that it had just been driven off the showroom floor.

New car lands on its side

Viewers were shaken by the video @afrifoot6 shared. Many jumped into the comments not to mock the driver but to warn others, sharing advice about not getting behind the wheel of a new car alone on the first day. Several people urged friends and family to ask someone more experienced to join them when collecting a new vehicle. Watch the video that shocked Mzansi below:

Mzansi reacts to car crash

The comment section became a mix of shock, concern, and dark humour, with over 3,500 responses rolling in within a day.

@Sgora Zakwe wrote:

"Keep your success private 🙌🙏"

@thandorh the commenter😎 said:

"Give that police a beer, he deserves it"

@Ndabe-Ndaba shared:

"Haibo 😱 but guys on the first day you don't drive your own car... ask a family member.... yoh 💔💔 just imagine"

@Xaba warned:

"Stay away from alcohol when buying a new car, I don't care how happy you are but please don't drink alcohol"

@Vernon Khowa noted:

"Comments saying: 'keep your success private,' your grandmothers are strong'. Nah guys, accidents happen and if you're a new driver, go with someone when buying a car"

@Iamkwando_m pointed out: "Not people blaming witchcraft, it could've been a mistake or reckless driving"

Other Briefly News stories about car accidents

A frightening incident at a desert race in Jwaneng, Botswana, where a car flipped dangerously close to a crowd of spectators, raising significant safety concerns.

South Africa discussed an accident on the N1 highway near the Beitbridge Border Post, where driver fatigue is suspected to have played a crucial role in the accident.

A Ford Ranger Raptor dramatically burst into flames on the N1 South near Ysterberg, an incident that has sparked concerns.

Source: Briefly News