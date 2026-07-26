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"Keep Your Success Private": Brand New VW Polo Flips on Road in TikTok Video
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"Keep Your Success Private": Brand New VW Polo Flips on Road in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showing a white VW Polo overturned in the road went viral after viewers noticed the car appeared to be brand new
  • Metro police surrounded the scene near Pembroke Mansions as officers worked to right the vehicle and tow it away
  • South Africans flooded the comments with warnings about driving a new car alone on the first day

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A brand new white VW Polo ended up on its side on the road, and South Africans could not believe what they were seeing. TikTok user @afrifoot6 posted the video on 25 July 2026, capturing the aftermath of an accident outside Pembroke Mansions.

New VW Polo in accident soon after purchase
A VW Polo was involved in an accident soon after purchase. Image: @afrifoot6
Source: TikTok

The clip was filmed at night, handheld, with a chaotic energy that matched the scene. Metro police vehicles surrounded the overturned Polo, officers stood nearby, and hazard lights blinked in the dark. The car was eventually righted and towed away. What made the video spread so quickly was one detail that almost nobody missed. The Polo had no number plate, a clear sign that it had just been driven off the showroom floor.

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New car lands on its side

Viewers were shaken by the video @afrifoot6 shared. Many jumped into the comments not to mock the driver but to warn others, sharing advice about not getting behind the wheel of a new car alone on the first day. Several people urged friends and family to ask someone more experienced to join them when collecting a new vehicle. Watch the video that shocked Mzansi below:

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Mzansi reacts to car crash

The comment section became a mix of shock, concern, and dark humour, with over 3,500 responses rolling in within a day.

@Sgora Zakwe wrote:

"Keep your success private 🙌🙏"

@thandorh the commenter😎 said:

"Give that police a beer, he deserves it"

@Ndabe-Ndaba shared:

"Haibo 😱 but guys on the first day you don't drive your own car... ask a family member.... yoh 💔💔 just imagine"

@Xaba warned:

"Stay away from alcohol when buying a new car, I don't care how happy you are but please don't drink alcohol"

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@Vernon Khowa noted:

"Comments saying: 'keep your success private,' your grandmothers are strong'. Nah guys, accidents happen and if you're a new driver, go with someone when buying a car"

@Iamkwando_m pointed out: "Not people blaming witchcraft, it could've been a mistake or reckless driving"

Other Briefly News stories about car accidents

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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