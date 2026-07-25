TikTok creator @mike.scar filmed himself reaching into a car's wheel well to check on what was hiding inside

A giant lizard lurking in the wheel arch launched at him, snatching his phone in a shocking and hilarious moment

The clip went viral and left South African fans collectively demanding he set the car on fire and walk away

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sometimes curiosity really does cost you, in this case, a cracked phone screen. A TikTok clip posted by @mike.sca on 23 July 2026 has sent the internet into a frenzy after a giant lizard hiding inside a vehicle's wheel arch decided it had had quite enough of being disturbed.

A large lizard was found inside a car. Image: @mike.sca

Source: UGC

In the video, filmed outdoors at close range beneath a car's wheel well, Mike reaches his hand into the wheel arch to investigate something lurking inside. The creature took a bite, and instead of a finger, it bit his phone.

The video by @mike.sca shows Mike reacting in real time after noticing the lizard. Watch the moment the lizard strikes below:

Lizards scared TikTok users

Viewers had thoughts, and they were not holding back:

@TaylorLyn:

"You thought it wouldn't bite!? 🤣 who is your emergency contact, they need a hug hahaha"

@Maybe_Hammah_kylo808:

"Gng I thought it was a rattle snake what the hell is that"

@beeboo:

"You have to buy a new screen? good idea instead of yout hand🤣😭"

@maicraig5:

"Where do you get the liver to deal with such scary stuff"

@MichaelaT🇿🇦:

"Mike, we are collectively waiting for you to announce the car is burned or I have renounced ownership."

@Enhle:

"And the car is still not set on fire😭😏"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A TikTok video showing a man making a desperate leap into a river to escape a charging hippo went viral.

The encounter between a toddler and a vervet monkey in a South African garden went viral as they shared a funny interaction.

A lioness pawing at a camper's tent at Mabuasehube Game Reserve in Botswana left viewers stunned.

Source: Briefly News