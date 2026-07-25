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Man's Curiosity Turns Chaotic as Giant Lizard Bites from Wheel Arch in TikTok Video
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Man's Curiosity Turns Chaotic as Giant Lizard Bites from Wheel Arch in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • TikTok creator @mike.scar filmed himself reaching into a car's wheel well to check on what was hiding inside
  • A giant lizard lurking in the wheel arch launched at him, snatching his phone in a shocking and hilarious moment
  • The clip went viral and left South African fans collectively demanding he set the car on fire and walk away

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Sometimes curiosity really does cost you, in this case, a cracked phone screen. A TikTok clip posted by @mike.sca on 23 July 2026 has sent the internet into a frenzy after a giant lizard hiding inside a vehicle's wheel arch decided it had had quite enough of being disturbed.

Large lizard found inside car
A large lizard was found inside a car. Image: @mike.sca
Source: UGC

In the video, filmed outdoors at close range beneath a car's wheel well, Mike reaches his hand into the wheel arch to investigate something lurking inside. The creature took a bite, and instead of a finger, it bit his phone.

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The video by @mike.sca shows Mike reacting in real time after noticing the lizard. Watch the moment the lizard strikes below:

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Lizards scared TikTok users

Viewers had thoughts, and they were not holding back:

@TaylorLyn:

"You thought it wouldn't bite!? 🤣 who is your emergency contact, they need a hug hahaha"

@Maybe_Hammah_kylo808:

"Gng I thought it was a rattle snake what the hell is that"

@beeboo:

"You have to buy a new screen? good idea instead of yout hand🤣😭"

@maicraig5:

"Where do you get the liver to deal with such scary stuff"

@MichaelaT🇿🇦:

"Mike, we are collectively waiting for you to announce the car is burned or I have renounced ownership."

@Enhle:

"And the car is still not set on fire😭😏"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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