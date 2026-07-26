Moonchild Sanelly questioned why undocumented white immigrants are not part of conversations around illegal immigration, sparking debate online

The singer said immigration discussions should focus on paperwork rather than nationality, warning against xenophobic attacks on African migrants

Mzansi was divided, with some supporting her views while others criticised her argument about undocumented white immigrants

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Moonchild Sanelly questioned the double standards of anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: Unscripted Network

Source: Youtube

South African musician Moonchild Sanelly has sparked debate after questioning why undocumented white immigrants are not part of conversations around illegal immigration. The singer said the focus on African migrants often fuels xenophobia instead of addressing the issue of people living in the country without proper documentation.

The comments were made during an episode of Moonchild Diaries, which premiered on the Unscripted Network YouTube channel on 3 July 2026. Her remarks come amid renewed tensions around undocumented African immigrants and ongoing debates about migration in South Africa.

Moonchild Sanelly's comments on illegal immigrants ruffle feathers

During the discussion, Moonchild Sanelly stressed that she supports legal immigration but rejected what she described as xenophobic attacks targeting African immigrants. She argued that immigration discussions should focus on documentation rather than nationality or race, questioning why undocumented white immigrants do not receive the same attention.

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The Midnight Starring singer added that undocumented white immigrants are not often confronted in public spaces in the same way as black immigrants.

“I'm about just things being legal. I'm not about silence nor xenophobia. But also, it must balance out. Where are the white people without paperwork? Where are they? They're not walking down the street where you're chasing the black people without paperwork in the streets. So, who is making a plan for the whites that are not in the streets where you can just, you know,” Moonchild Sanelly said.

Moonchild Sanelly said she believes some people use immigration concerns as an opportunity to promote xenophobic views.

"So, I hate the fact that the xenophobic people will make it about xenophobia and jobs and all that jazz, and not about just papers. We can be in a country without your papers. As simple as that," she said.

She argued that people should be able to distinguish between enforcing immigration laws and attacking people based on where they come from.

“Now they're finding it as an opportunity to be xenophobic, which is trash and in a small cellar. When we do African, and you say highest and South African, maybe like whoa, xenophobia. And let me tell you something for free. I always say I'm not like them; I'm not xenophobic,” she added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Moonchild Sanelly's comments

The musician’s comments divided social media users, with some supporting her call for a broader conversation while others challenged her argument.

@deputyneighbor questioned why she did not identify specific undocumented white immigrants, writing:

"She must point those white people out since she knows them. A poor person from Langa will not go to Cape Town and fight digital nomads."

@RegMatsuka disagreed with her comparison, arguing that communities are more affected by migrants they encounter daily.

"This stupid argument about chasing whites. Where do they live, which hospitals and schools do they crowd, which jobs are they competing for, and which tuckshops do they run? SA compete with illegal foreigners daily, and most are African and Pakistani. Let her deal with whites," the user wrote.

@LGSotobe also criticised the singer’s views, saying:

"It is now confirmed that speaking English doesn’t mean intellectual. With polished English but can’t think, there is no white competing on scarce resources in township."

@NgwanagaOumama explained that people often perceive those they encounter frequently as competitors:

"People are more likely to perceive as competitors those they encounter frequently and with whom they believe they are competing for limited resources," the user wrote. "This is why incidents often involve migrants from other African countries rather than Europeans or Asians."

Mzansi reacted to Moonchild Sanelly's comments on illegal immigrants. Image: moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly's wild dating stories stun Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video clip from Moonchild Sanelly's podcast left fans speechless after she opened up about her chaotic dating past.

The star revealed that one boyfriend took her to KwaMai Mai to slaughter chickens, believing she had a spiritual calling.

Source: Briefly News