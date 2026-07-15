KZN Family Drives to Joburg Just to Surprise Struggling Family Member at the Gate
- A young woman shared that Joburg had been giving her a tough time, so she told her mom
- Her KZN family showed up unannounced at her gate to check on her and offer support
- South Africans online were moved to tears by the family's unconditional love
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A young woman got the surprise of her life when she least expected it. Going by the handle dehlengs on Instagram, she had opened up to her mother about how difficult things had been for her in Johannesburg. What happened next left her completely speechless.
After confiding in her mom, she was told to go to her gate. When she got there, she found her entire KZN family waiting for her, having made the trip to Joburg just to show up for her in person.
Family is thicker than blood
Mahlengi Sibisi shared the emotional moment on Instagram, saying she has been telling her mom that Joburg has been showing her flames lately. Then she replied er to come to the gate, and when she got there, the whole of KZN had pulled up just to check up on her.
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The post quickly struck a nerve with South Africans, many of whom said it reminded them of how priceless genuine family support is. In her caption, Dehlengs described the moment as the truest kind of wealth.
Watch the touching reunion on Instagram:
Mzansi left emotional by the surprise
South Africans flooded the comments with love and warmth:
heartz4motso said:
"I would have cried."
gugup404 shared:
"Something that you will never trade; family's love. I'm sure you were so emotional."
Mo.mo_sweetz said:
"But our parents love us hey."
Mpumi__twala wrote:
"Another day of crying over strangers on the internet."
Anelempanza7 reacted:
"Yoh, this is so beautiful."
Mamthiyane32 joked:
"Hope you cooked."
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za