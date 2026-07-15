A man in an audio clip circulating on X claimed Ndodana Mark Tshuma paid R50,000 to have himself killed before his arrest in the UK

The narrator, a private taxi driver, said Tshuma approached him in a delusional state, believing he was one of the hired hitmen

The taxi driver said he only realised who Tshuma was later that night while scrolling through his phone

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A meter taxi driver claims Ndodana Mark Tshuma paid R50,000 to hitmen to kill him before his arrest. Images: @CrimeWatchZW/X

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A private taxi driver has come forward with a startling account of his brief encounter with Mark Ndodana Tshuma, the man arrested in connection with the murders of his wife and two daughters.

Tshuma allegedly killed his family in their house in the United Kingdom before fleeing to South Africa, where he was apprehended by Interpol and the South African Police Service.

In an audio clip circulating on X, the unidentified man claims Tshuma paid hitmen R50,000 to kill him in South Africa before his arrest.

Taxi driver details encounter with Tshuma

The man, who disclaimed he was a taxi driver says Tshuma appeared to believe he was one of those hired men when he approached him.

According to the narrator, Tshuma walked up to him in a frantic state, saying, "Shoot me, you were supposed to shoot me." The taxi driver said Tshuma's behaviour made it clear something was deeply wrong.

"The state he was in, it looked like he was on drugs," he said.

The man explained that he had been called by two other individuals who were with Tshuma at the time and needed someone to pick him up. During the ride, he witnessed a message come through on Tshuma's phone alerting him that police were at his house. He also said Tshuma's mother called, and he spoke to her briefly, passing on information about her son's whereabouts.

The driver said he did his best to calm Tshuma down and urged him not to harm himself.

"I was trying to console him," he said.

Despite his efforts, Tshuma eventually got out of the vehicle near Rosettenville, even as the driver tried to persuade him to stay, concerned about his condition.

It was only later that night, while scrolling through his phone, that the driver says he pieced together who Tshuma actually was.

Listen to the audio here:

Tshuma to stand trial in South Africa

Briefly News also reported that Ndodana Tshuma, the British national wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the murders of three family members, will first stand trial in South Africa on a local firearms charge before any extradition proceedings can begin. Tshuma made his first court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 13 July 2026, facing a charge of possessing an unlicensed firearm

Source: Briefly News