Suliman Carrim is scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 13 July 2026, but doubts remain over whether it will happen

The North West businessman was admitted to a medical facility in April, and reportedly is still receiving treatment and thus unable to testify

Carrim's repeated absences have sparked criticism online, with some comparing him to Schabir Shaik, who avoided jail time due to medical reasons

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Suliman Carrim remains in a healthcare facility ahead of his scheduled Madlanga Commission appearance. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Fresh uncertainty surrounds Suliman Carrim's scheduled appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after it was reported that he remains under medical care at a facility outside Gauteng.

Carrim, the North West businessman, had been due to take the stand on Wednesday, 15 July 2026. His continued medical issues have raised serious doubts about whether that appearance will now proceed.

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Carrim’s pattern of postponements

This is not the first time Carrim's scheduled testimony has been disrupted. He first appeared before the commission in Pretoria on 6 February 2026, and in March, his bid to have future sessions held in camera was rejected after evidence leaders opposed the application.

In April, Carrim collapsed at a Johannesburg gym following a suspected heart attack and was hospitalised, forcing the postponement of his continuation of evidence. Early June brought another delay after his legal team submitted medical certificates declaring him unfit to testify. Later that month, his legal representatives notified the commission the day before a scheduled appearance that he had been admitted to a medical facility.

That last-minute withdrawal prompted the commission to warn of potential prosecution and to request an independent medical assessment from its own specialist to verify the claims.

What you need to know about Carrim's testimony

South Africans weigh in on the incident

The repeated disruptions have drawn growing public frustration, with social media users drawing comparisons to convicted fraudster Shabir Shaik, who was released from prison on medical parole in 2009 and was subsequently photographed playing golf.

@bennethvanwyk wrote:

"Like Shabir Shaik, we will see pictures of this one playing golf as soon as Madlanga wraps up. They should just present the evidence against him and make findings accordingly."

@Kat_let_g0 agreed:

"Carrim is pulling a Schabir Shaik on us.”

@Clyde_K_H stated:

"The thing is, if these people are continuously allowed to hide behind this medical loophole, the moment the dust settles, they will continue with their ways because they escaped accountability while making a mockery of the Commission."

@Tlou_50 wrote:

"Clearly, he wants to abscond forever. Astonishing how criminals fear appearing before the Commission to account and put their version of events."

@lebojoycechauke simply said:

"He will never come this one."

The commission has yet to confirm whether Wednesday's session will proceed or whether further steps will be taken regarding Carrim's repeated failure to appear.

Madlanga Commission not happy with Carrim's application

Briefly News previously reported that Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga responded to Carrim's earlier bid to avoid testifying.

The North West businessman filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court to interdict his upcoming testimony in February 2026.

Justice Madlanga was not impressed with Carrim’s attempt to avoid testifying, describing it as a ‘manifest abuse of process’.

Source: Briefly News