Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The IDAC head was due to testify about evidence implicating her in alleged interference in a 2018 assault investigation involving Major General Feroz Khan

The Commission's chairperson, Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, confirmed that they received a medical certificate from Advocate Johnson

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IDAC Head Advocate Andrea Johnson was hospitalised ahead of her appearance at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Advocate Andrea Johnson has been hospitalised ahead of her Madlanga Commission of Inquiry appearance.

Advocate Johnson, the head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), was due to appear before the Commission on Monday, 13 July 2026, but was reportedly taken to hospital earlier in the morning.

The development was reported by eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones, who confirmed that Johnson would remain under medical care until at least 15 July, pushing her cross-examination to a later date.

Justice Madlanga describes the medical certificate as useless

The Commission confirmed receiving Johnson's medical certificate, but chair Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga was openly critical, describing it as one of those "useless" notes. Despite his reservations, the postponement was granted, and Johnson's testimony will not proceed before 15 July.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels also confirmed that the Commission would be scrutinising the medical certificate closely before making a decision.

Her appearance had been widely regarded as one of the most anticipated sessions in the commission's recent schedule. Witnesses who preceded her on the stand alleged that she forwarded documents and an audio to Major General Feroz Khan regarding a criminal complaint against him in 2018.

Separate witness accounts also raised concerns about the manner in which Johnson subsequently contacted individuals connected to the case, with some describing it as intimidation.

South Africans react to the news

The hospitalisation drew immediate scepticism on social media.

@Shuni_Buccaneer wrote:

"Andrea Johnson pulled a Khan today on the commission."

@miphale remarked:

"When they are supposed to testify, they somehow find themselves in hospital."

@ZamiSono added:

"The hospital has become a haven for those running away from accountability."

@_person_X_ quipped:

"The witness chair is deadlier than coronavirus."

Mbalenhle Butale said:

"We are running out of illnesses."

Source: Briefly News