The Gauteng Department of Health responded with humour after a tweet suggested Baragwanath Hospital host the Madlanga Commission in Ward 13

The department confirmed Ward 13 at Chris Hani Baragwanath was fully occupied with patients, nurses and doctors on duty

The cheeky exchange came as the Madlanga Commission trended after a fifth witness claimed illness to avoid appearing

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Gauteng Health's Madlanga Ward 13 response wins SA over. Images: @GautengHealth/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The Gauteng Department of Health found itself at the centre of a social media moment on 13 July 2026, after a tweet cheekily suggested that Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital open up Ward 13 to host the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The joke landed because of a growing pattern that has South Africans talking. Five witnesses expected to appear before the commission have now cited various illnesses as reasons for their absence.

The latest is Andrea Johnson, head of the Independent Development Advisory Council (IDAC), whose scheduled appearance was postponed due to an alleged illness. Social media users were quick to notice the pattern and dubbed the trend the "Madlanga ward," joking that a dedicated hospital space might as well be set aside for all the ailing witnesses.

One tweet took the joke a step further and suggested Ward 13 at Baragwanath, reportedly unoccupied, would be the perfect venue.

Gauteng Health sets the record straight

The department did not ignore the bait. In a response that balanced humour with fact, they wrote:

"Haibo! Our wards are for patients, not plot twists."

But they did not stop there. The department went on to clarify that no ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital sits empty.

"On a serious note though, there's no empty ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Finding an empty ward here would be a real miracle."

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The response drew attention not just for its wit but for what it quietly said about the state of public health infrastructure. Baragwanath, one of the largest hospitals in the world, runs at high capacity, making the idea of a spare ward for a commission of inquiry a genuinely absurd one.

With public frustration mounting, South Africans have turned to humour to cope, and the department's response showed they were paying close attention.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Madlanga witness illnesses

Briefly News reported that EFF spokesperson and Power FM broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has publicly questioned the timing of a series of hospitalisations involving witnesses who were expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission. Ndlozi posted on X on 13 July 2026, pointing out that several individuals who had previously boasted about clearing their names before the commission were now suddenly unwell precisely when they were due to face tough questioning.

Source: Briefly News