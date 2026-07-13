Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi raised suspicions after multiple witnesses expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission were hospitalised

IDAC head Andrea Johnson, suspended Major General Farz Khan, North West businessman Suleiman Carrim and Medicare CEO Mike van Wyk all reported ill around their scheduled appearances

South Africans online questioned whether the hospitalisations were genuine or a strategy to avoid facing the commission

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Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (right) has raised quiestions about Madlanga Commission witnesses falling il. Images: buyiseni Ndlozi/ Facebook and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Former EFF spokesperson and Power FM broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has publicly questioned the timing of a series of hospitalisations involving witnesses who were expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission.

Ndlozi posted on X on 13 July 2026, pointing out that several individuals who had previously boasted about clearing their names before the commission were now suddenly unwell precisely when they were due to face tough questioning.

Ndlozi questions Madlanga Commission witnesses falling ill

Ndlozi spke out after IDAC head Andrea Johnson was confrmed ill and therefore would not appear before the Madlanga Commission as expected today. Johnson was expected to respond to allegations that she interfered in a criminal case involving suspended Major General Feroz Khan.

Nldozi lambasted IDAC for what he claims are nefarious activities and shielidng mafia bisses and drug lords.

"They told us how they will come to the commission and prove Gen. Mkhwanazi wrong. But how the brave are being hospitalised when it is time to face Madlanga," he wrote.

He added that that their illnesses appeared "so well occasioned to create conditions in which they can't come and face the music."

"We see them for who they are. We shall not perish in their schemes, The truth will prevail," he exclaimed

See post here:

Social media reacts

The pattern has not gone unnoticed by ordinary South Africans, many of whom have been following the proceedings closely.

@Tlou_50 pointed out:

"Andrea ran to News24 to give her side. But can not do the same to the commission where she was heavily implicated…"

@villainnoir observed:

"They thought the commission was going to be play-play then they saw how the evidence leaders brought the heat and how the commissioners were astute and knew their story. Then the narrative changed."

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"They thought the commission is their friends who commit crimes against humanity like them."

@MzansiFarmer stated:

"General Mkhwanazi created this mess" ~Julius Malema

@Buyile311214 challenged Ndlozi directly:

"I bet if you were still in the EFF you'd never write this."

Ndlozi closed his post with a firm declaration:

"We see them for who they are! And we shall not perish in their schemes! The truth will prevail!"

Madlanga witnesses hospitalised

Previously, Briefly News reported that suspended Major General Feroz Khan wouls not appear at the commission after allegedly being shot in Houghton in June. Another witness North West businessman Suleiman Carrim, who was due to testify about his alleged ties to incarcerated cartel figure Vusimuzi Matlala, is also said to be battling a heart-related condition. Medicare CEO Mike van Wyk, one of nine accused in connection with a R360 million SAPS tender awarded to his company and repeatedly linked to Matlala, is reportedly hospitalised due to anxiety.

Source: Briefly News