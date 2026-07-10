Former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi and suspended Human Resources head Linda Gxasheka appeared in court

The pair appeared a day after Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and municipal legal head Kemi Behari were granted R50,000 bail

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the appearance of the pair and the Germiston Magistrate Court's ruling

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Linda Gxasheka and Imogen Mashazi were granted R50,000 bail. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GERMISTON — South Africans are not impressed with the justice system after Dr Imogen Mashazi and Linda Gxasheka were each granted R50,000 bail.

The Former Ekurhuleni City Manager and suspended Human Resources head were granted bail when they appeared before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Friday, 10 July 2026.

The two women are among four Ekurhuleni municipal officials facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They are accused of fraudulently shielding Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from internal disciplinary proceedings related to a blue-lights scandal. The group allegedly received payments totalling millions of rand in connection with the scheme.

Their co-accused received identical bail a day earlier

Bail was granted a day after Mkhwanazi and municipal legal head Kemi Behari appeared in the same court and were also granted R50,000 bail each.

The state opted not to oppose bail for both pairs after verifying their residential addresses, paving the way for all four accused to be released ahead of their next court appearances.

Public anger over bail decision

The news drew swift condemnation from members of the public, many of whom argued that the bail conditions were inadequate given the seriousness of the charges.

Ernie Bekker wrote:

"Go to jail, don't pass Go and don't collect bribes anymore."

Masegafane Nthabiseng Bapela commented:

"The criminal justice system is not for the poor. It's for the corrupt."

Darrol Kriel remarked:

"The banana Republic strikes again. Bail plus full pay suspension equals free holiday with perks."

@MRP_CARROT posted on X:

"They are supposed to stay in jail for a month before getting bail."

Nombulelo Keet asked:

"What nonsense is this? They will never learn, these people. Money for them is not a problem. I know it's a constitutional right to get bail, but we are trying to teach them something. So, money is power in this country."

Mosa Pendergrass added:

“Bail. This the biggest problem in our country."

Commissioner Mkhwanazi claims he is being targeted

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi claimed that the criminal charges against him were a politically motivated attempt to hinder his bid for a new post.

As allegations of fraud and corruption emerge, Mkhwanazi's defiance raises questions about the integrity of leadership roles in South Africa’s policing system, leaving the public divided on his future.

Source: Briefly News