Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi shared his thoughts about the charges against him

Mkhwanazi currently faces multiple charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice, related to his appointment

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the suspended EMPD Chief's statement about his plans for the future

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi claimed that criminal charges against him were politically motivated. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi believes that the latest charges against him are politically motivated and designed to block his candidacy to become Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Chief.

Mkhwanazi, who is the suspended Deputy Chief of the EMPD, is currently facing charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. The charges are related to his appointment to the post of Deputy Chief. He has now declared his intention to contest the position of metro police chief, despite facing a fresh wave of criminal charges in court.

Mkhwanazi made his intentions clear in his bail affidavit submitted to the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday, 9 July 2026, stating that he plans to apply for the role when it becomes available later in 2026. He told the court the criminal proceedings against him are politically motivated to prevent him from getting the post.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi is currently out on bail, as the matter continues.

Irregular appointment and corruption charges

Mkhwanazi joined the EMPD and rose through its ranks before being appointed Deputy Chief around mid-2023. The State has since alleged that his appointment to the role was procedurally irregular. Charge sheets presented in court contend that he bypassed mandatory competency assessments and that his interview scoring sheets were not signed by all panel members. Prosecutors also allege he received an unjustified salary increase within his first month in the position, bringing his total package to R1.79 million.

He was formally placed on suspension by the City of Ekurhuleni on 11 November 2025, following recommendations from an internal audit and corruption allegations raised at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

South Africans react online

The announcement drew sharp responses on social media.

Thapelo Khoza said:

"Apply from a jail cell in orange overalls."

Su Ludewig exclaimed:

"My word. Is he in denial?"

Piet Venter joked:

"Maybe he will have a plan to stop corruption. Maybe he has some experience."

Joanita Hilton added:

"We laugh, but we also know how our government rolls. I mean, he meets all the criminal criteria to snap up the top job."

Hleli Ndamase stated:

"Delulu."

What did Mkhwanazi say about possibly being deported?

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Julius Mkhwanazi's recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he expressed concerns over being deported alongside illegal immigrants by 30 June 2026.

Despite the gravity of his situation and allegations surrounding him, social media reactions suggest that many believe he should focus on his legal troubles rather than potential deportation.

Source: Briefly News