The Commission Recommendations Task Team arrested four current and former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality employees across Johannesburg

Suspended legal services head Kemi Behari was among those arrested, reportedly nabbed after his disciplinary hearing

Former City Manager Imogen Mashazi was ordered to hand herself over to police as the operation expanded

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Former top Ekurhuleni officials Imogen Mashazi (left) and Kemi Behari (right). Images: @tndaba/X and @NhlamuloNeay/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Four people, including current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, have been arrested following a coordinated takedown operation on 8 July 2026. This follows an interim report that recommended action against the four officials after their appearance at the Madlanga Commission.

The suspects, which include EMPD deputy head Julius Mkhwanazi are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Arrest warrants issued for former manager, head of legal and head of HR

Among those arrested is Kemi Behari, the suspended head of Ekurhuleni's legal services division. Sources told eNCA that Behari was taken into custody shortly after his disciplinary hearing on the same day. Behari had previously appeared before the Madlanga Commission in February 2026.

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Police have directed former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi to present herself at her nearest police station. Law enforcement officials were simultaneously conducting a search and seizure operation at the home of one of the other individuals being sought.

Included in the arrests is suspended head of HR Linda Gxasheka and Julius Mkhwanazi, who was recently released on bail.

It is understood that four active J50 warrants were connected to the operation.

View the video of the team arriving at the Ekurhuleni offices:

IPID report and alleged promotion of Julius Mkhwanazi

The Madlanga Commission previously heard that in 2023, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate formally submitted an investigative report to the City of Ekurhuleni. That report recommended disciplinary action against suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who faced allegations of fraud and corruption.

Despite those recommendations, city officials allegedly moved to advance Mkhwanazi's promotion rather than act on the disciplinary findings, according to testimony heard at the commission.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Municipality HR Head Linda Gxasheka. Image: @tndaba/X

Source: Twitter

NPA Warns of more arrest from the Commission

In related news, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) promised that the task team established to investigate crimes emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will make more arrests as it continues to investigate those implicated in corruption at the Commission of Inquiry. NPA head Andy Mothibi said the task team is working hard to bring alleged corrupt officials and officers to justice.

Commissions Task Team arrest Julius Mkhwanazi

Briefly News also reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng confirmed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026, by the South African Police Service Madlanga Commission Task Team.

Police said the unit is continuing with efforts to trace and apprehend other suspects who are also linked to the case. According to authorities, the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

Source: Briefly News