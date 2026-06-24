Fake criminal record waivers revealed in inquiry involving businessman Vusimuzi Matlala

State databases indicate Matlala's prior conviction for robbery and burglary, which contradicts the submitted documentation

Mkhwanazi bypassed validation processes, enabling convicted felon Matlala's participation in the community policing initiative

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Julius Mkhwanazi said documentation belonging to Cat Matlala was forged. Image: @Sunflowerreal

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Official state records have exposed a fake criminal record waiver utilised to clear businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala for a local community policing initiative. Evidence leader Mahlape Sello disclosed at the Madlanga judicial inquiry on 24 June 2026 that the document's tracking credentials failed to register on state databases.

According to The Citizen, authorities verified that the credentials belonged to someone else and carried a falsified signature. Law enforcement data indicates Matlala actually holds a 2001 conviction for robbery and burglary, which carried a four-year prison term.

Medicare24 director Mike Van Wyk initially routed the paperwork to Mkhwanazi. The document was submitted to qualify Matlala for a planned municipal warden scheme overseeing school crossings and public gatherings. Mkhwanazi stated he bypassed personal validation of applicant files, routing them directly to an alternate EMPD department.

Falsified background check qualifies a convicted felon

The tribunal previously noted that Van Wyk connected Matlala with Mkhwanazi back in 2021. This meeting birthed an unsanctioned alliance between local law enforcement and Matlala’s entities, such as CAT VIP Protection. Through this pact, private transport assets tied to Matlala gained municipal registration numbers and emergency blue light attachments.

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While taking the stand, Mkhwanazi targeted the panel for enabling personal reputational damage regarding press articles and separate claims tied to the abduction of EMPD publicist Kelebogile Thepa. Panel head, former jurist Mbuyiseli Madlanga, dismissed these objections, clarifying that the tribunal holds no sway over press publications.

Diamond Theft Allegations at Madlanga Commission

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Witness K testified in-camera at the Madlanga Commission on 23 June 2026, implicating suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and other officers in a 2023 precious stones theft. She stated that while in a relationship with Mkhwanazi, she informed him of illegal stones stored at a Killarney flat. This prompted an illegitimate raid involving EMPD constables and a private security owner, seizing stones worth R14.9 million.

Source: Briefly News