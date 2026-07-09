SAPS warned that further arrests of senior municipal officials remain a real possibility as the blue lights corruption investigation expands across Gauteng

Four Ekurhuleni officials allegedly formed a syndicate to shield a colleague who illegally registered a businessman's vehicles as metro police cars

Two accused secured R50,000 bail each, while the remaining two were held in custody pending verification of their residential addresses

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More EMPD officials could be arrested. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The South African Police Service has cautioned that additional high-ranking municipal officials could face arrest as investigators widen their probe into a blue lights corruption network linked to Ekurhuleni's local government.

SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the Commission Recommendations Task Team continues to pursue suspects across Gauteng following the Germiston Magistrate's Court appearance of four senior Ekurhuleni officials on Thursday.

What the Ekurhuleni officials are accused of

The state alleges that former city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended legal head Kemi Behari, human resources chief Linda Gxasheka, and suspended EMPD acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi collectively operated as a syndicate to protect Mkhwanazi from criminal accountability. At the centre of the case is businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, whose four privately owned vehicles were allegedly unlawfully registered as metro police vehicles by Mkhwanazi, enabling Matlala to use blue lights and evade law enforcement.

Prosecutors told the court that the officials shielded Mkhwanazi by reversing his suspension, directing that criminal matters against him be dropped, and subsequently approving salary increases drawn from municipal funds without the necessary authorisation. Mkhwanazi and Behari each secured bail of R50,000. Mashazi and Gxasheka were remanded in custody until Friday while the state worked to confirm their respective residential addresses.

The SAPS could make more arrests. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated that the prosecution is prepared to move swiftly, with the case built on prosecution-guided evidence. Police also issued a warning that any civilian found using blue lights would face immediate arrest as the investigation continues to reach into other local government departments.

Fake cops arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the arrest of a 30-year-old man in Hillbrow who posed as a municipal official to extort money from residents. This case underscores a disturbing trend where criminals exploit municipal identities, eroding public trust and posing significant threats to community safety and service delivery.

Source: Briefly News