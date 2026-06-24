A 30-year-old Hillbrow man was arrested after allegedly posing as a municipal official and demanding R5,000 from a resident

The suspect was found carrying both a City Power contractor access card and a Johannesburg Water ID card

City Power warned residents that no employee or contractor is ever authorised to demand cash for any municipal service

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A man getting arrested by SAPS. Images: SAPS/Facebook

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A Johannesburg man is in custody after allegedly pretending to be a municipal official and using that fake authority to squeeze money out of a resident. The arrest happened on 22 June 2026 following a joint operation on Mitchell Street in Hillbrow. The incident involved City Power security teams and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after a tip-off from a community informant.

The 30-year-old allegedly approached a resident and threatened to disconnect their electricity and water unless they paid R5,000. The resident reportedly handed over R1,500 before law enforcement moved in and arrested him on the spot.

When officers searched him, they found he was carrying a City Power contractor access card and a Johannesburg Water identification card. Johannesburg Water confirmed he is not currently employed by the utility, and last worked as a contractor about three years ago as a meter reader.

City Power said it's still verifying the contractor card but noted that internal checks were delayed due to a temporary system outage.

How criminals are using municipal identities

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the case is part of a pattern that authorities have been tracking. He said criminals are getting better at using real or expired municipal branding and credentials to gain the trust of residents before extorting them.

"Whether these credentials are genuine, expired or fraudulent, they undermine public confidence and pose a significant threat to service delivery and infrastructure security," Mangena said.

City Power acting CEO Charles Tlouane added that the arrest shows weaknesses in the management and protection of contractor access. He also said the utility is working to address those gaps.

What residents need to know

City Power was clear that no legitimate employee or contractor will ever ask for cash in exchange for a reconnection, disconnection or any other municipal service. Anyone who approaches a resident demanding payment in this way should be reported immediately.

The utility said it has been ramping up anti-crime operations, averaging five arrests a day for offences including illegal connections, vandalism, theft, and extortion.

Residents were alerted to report suspicious activity to City Power's Security Risk Management Unit on 011 490 7900 or 011 490 7911, via WhatsApp on 083 579 4497, or directly to SAPS.

A man getting arrested. Images: Genaro Molina / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News