Two Boland rugby figures returned to court as a serious legal matter involving a young student continued to unfold

The bail decision came after the State and defence presented contrasting versions of events during proceedings

The case has drawn attention in the Western Cape rugby community as investigations continue ahead of the next court date

Two Western Cape rugby players linked to the Boland rugby community appeared before the Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 22 June 2026.

Two Boland rugby players accused of rape were granted bail on Monday. Image: Piaras O Midheach

Source: Getty Images

The two players, aged 23 and 28, face rape charges involving a 21-year-old CPUT student. They play for local clubs and were arrested in April after the sexual assault allegations came to light. It was alleged that the woman was assaulted on four occasions.

Boland rugby players granted bail

According to NewsroomZA, the State argued that the matter qualified as gang rape under Schedule 6 offences. However, Magistrate Wilson found that there was no sustainable evidence of severe violence in the medical records presented by the State.

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The magistrate ruled that the State had failed to prove the existence of extraordinary circumstances that would justify denying the accused bail. The onus remained on the accused to justify their release.

The two men were each granted bail of R3 000 under strict conditions. They were ordered not to leave Wellington without permission and were instructed not to contact the complainant.

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The case was postponed to 5 August, with further investigations expected to take place. During the bail hearing, the State presented social media posts and a WhatsApp conversation as part of its argument.

Wilson acknowledged that both parties had made accusations against each other but found no evidence linking the accused to harassment. As the matter progresses, the full strength of the case will be assessed.

The accused rugby players are linked to a Paarl club

The first accused reportedly claimed that he and the complainant had previously engaged in a consensual encounter in 2025 after meeting through mutual friends. He alleged that they later reunited at a nightclub before going to the complainant’s residence.

Court papers state that the accused claimed he and his co-accused stayed at the complainant’s residence after being invited.

The two players are linked to Roses United in Paarl. One of the accused is a scrumhalf linked to a prominent Boland rugby club and was reportedly on his way to play semi-professional rugby in Limpopo before the allegations surfaced.

The players are linked to Roses United in the Paarl. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The allegations have stunned sections of the Western Cape rugby community, where both accused were allegedly regarded as respected figures within local rugby circles. The rugby players were not available for comment. The case is currently being handled by Constable Windton Pegram.

Former cricketer Tristan Perez's case postponed

Briefly News previously reported that the family of Elana Brooke will have to wait a little longer for justice to be served after the murder case involving former Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez was postponed.

Perez is facing a murder charge after he allegedly staged Brooke's death to appear as a suicide.

Source: Briefly News