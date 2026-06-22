Police were able to nab a hijacking suspect after chaos unfolded outside the Winifred Mandela Precinct on 22 June 2026

The management of the centre provided details about the incident following reports of a shooting and a possible hostage situation

South Africans were left confused on social media after conflicting reports circulated online about what happened and the police response

Police arrest a hijacking suspect at the Winifred Mandela Precinct shopping centre. Image: Nigel Jared (Getty Images)/ @Dec_Cadence (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Police have arrested one hijacking suspect following a dramatic scene at the Winifred Mandela Precinct, formerly Nicolway Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, on 22 June 2026.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, sparked panic and confusion in the area after reports initially surfaced that a shooting had taken place at the shopping centre. There were also unverified reports that the suspects had taken refuge inside the mall and had possibly held some people hostage.

What happened at the centre?

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi later clarified that there was no shooting at the centre, noting that the suspects were allegedly involved in the theft and or hijacking of vehicles.

According to reports, five suspects were travelling in a suspected stolen vehicle, which was spotted by Highway Patrol members. The members noticed that the vehicle was linked to a Norwood case and gave chase. The suspects then stopped at the shopping centre and attempted to flee in different directions.

Police arrested one suspect and seized the hijacked vehicle as well. They also found signal jammers and a knife inside. The four other suspects remain at large.

Police recovered signal jammers after arresting a suspect. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Shopping centre releases statement

Following the incident, management of the Winifred Mandela Precinct Shopping Centre confirmed that they were aware of the messages circulating on social media.

“We wish to clarify the following: No armed robbery (or similar criminal incident) occurred at Winifred Mandela Precinct Shopping Centre. There was also no hostage held at the centre,” the management noted.

In an official statement, they confirmed that a hijacking incident took place at Parkhurst, and the suspects entered the shopping centre area in an attempt to evade arrest.

Management also confirmed that the centre remained operational and urged members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified information online, as it created unnecessary concern and confusion.

Confusion reigns following the incident

Social media users were left confused by the incident, especially after several posts urged locals to stay away because of the ‘shooting’. Many shared conflicting claims about what happened, as news was hard to come by while the scene remained active.

@JoyfulChronicle said:

“I'm at Nicolway. All fine. No shooting. Just lots of cops chasing car thieves through the shopping centre.”

@AchalMahabeer stated:

“I live next door. Reports of a shooting with automatic weapons and a hijacking with a child in the vehicle. Helicopters are searching in the area.”

@FabriziaLe69164 asked:

“What is happening? I'm seeing videos of helicopters and people standing on the roof? Has someone been hurt?”

Radaelli Vianna added:

“The police nearly arrested one of our staff members and then asked whether I had seen what the suspects looked like. Team, there are CCTV cameras throughout the office park and the shopping centre. Why are we relying solely on eyewitness accounts when there is surveillance footage available that can be reviewed? It would be far more effective to obtain and review the footage to establish the facts accurately.”

Nolo Jones stated:

“Criminals are this brazen because too many of them believe they'll get away with it, and far too often, they're right.”

Conrad Sebego claimed:

“True story. Happened to be there just after 12 pm, went to PNA and completed my shopping. Proceeded to Dischem and while waiting in the prescription dispensary, the security heard shots fired and rushed to close all the doors without hesitation - the staff looked after us. We left only just before 14:00 when the criminals were rounded up. The underground parking entrance was cordoned off by police.”

Armed robbery at Vaal Mall leaves Mzansi concerned about safety

Briefly News reported that armed suspects stormed the Vaal Mall in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on 3 June 2026.

The brazen robbery, which unfolded around 19:20, left many shoppers and staff of the stores in a panic.

Closed Circuit Television footage of the incident, which was shared on Instagram, has since gone viral.

Source: Briefly News