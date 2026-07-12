Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma appeared on Dash TV's Hall of Fame to deny viral claims that a Nigerian ex-partner motivated her campaign

Ngobese-Zuma identified the woman in the circulated TikTok video as user Refilwe Jawa, stating she had never dated a Nigerian national

The segment aired amid heightened national debate following the unofficial June 30 deportation deadline set by civic groups

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma denied dating a Nigerian. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Durban-based anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly dismissed viral allegations that her civic campaign against undocumented foreign nationals stems from a personal falling-out with a Nigerian partner, addressing the rumours in a composed televised interview on Dash TV's talk show Hall of Fame, hosted by Darling Lyonga.

The segment, titled South Africa's Immigration Crisis: The Aftermath of the June 30th Deportation Deadline, aired following the controversial unofficial deadline set by civic groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa. The government rejected the deadline and deployed joint law enforcement operations to prevent vigilantism and xenophobic violence.

Ngobese-Zuma sets the record straight

Ngobese-Zuma told Lyonga that the TikTok video being shared online to damage her reputation does not feature her at all. She identified the woman in the clip as a TikTok user named Refilwe Jawa, who had spoken favourably about Nigerian men in the video. Ngobese-Zuma stated clearly that she has never been in a relationship with a Nigerian national, adding that she is happily married and has no interest in pursuing any other relationship. She described the allegations as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at discrediting her public stance on immigration.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lyonga acknowledged the visual differences between Ngobese-Zuma and the individual in the video, confirming on air that the clip had been wrongly attributed to the activist.

Ngobese-Zuma's composed demeanour during the interview drew significant attention on social media after the clip was shared on X by @Judaeda3.

Watch the interview segment that sparked the online debate:

@tshepo_makoko said:

"She did not scream or throw any tantrums; all she did was present evidence calmly. Now the presenter looks confused because she believed a Lie 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@RhangaRhanga wrote:

"I don't know how she does this, but she's always calm; she claps back in a way no one can come back from. I stand by you, my leader"

@ZZwabo added:

"Yoh! Why was she so calm? She is really a leader!"

@meg90506 commented:

"This woman claps back while chilling. I love her 🙆🏽"

@mtombo_magadla said:

"Yoh, I feel bad for Jacinta, imagine constantly answering these pointless questions"

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma wins in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent legal victory of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma against President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the High Court granted partial relief in her ongoing court battle. The agreement allows nominated candidates to retain their roles on the Steering Committee while their official appointments are being processed.

Source: Briefly News