A university student died, and two others were seriously injured after all three jumped from the back of a moving bakkie on the R523

The students allegedly noticed the driver had passed their destination and was behaving suspiciously, and when they begged him to stop, he sped up instead

The driver fled the scene without stopping, and Limpopo police have launched a manhunt while urging anyone with information to come forward

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Three university students made a split-second decision that ended in tragedy on the R523 in Limpopo on 13 June 2026. The students had boarded the back of a utility bakkie, but somewhere along the route between Ngovhela and Sibasa, things took a terrifying turn. Reports indicate the students noticed the driver had already passed where they needed to get off and was acting strangely.

According to the report, they shouted and signalled for him to pull over, but instead of stopping, he pressed down on the accelerator.

With no sign of the driver slowing down, the three students took matters into their own hands and leapt from the back of the bakkie while it was still moving at speed.

One of the students did not survive the fall and was declared dead at the scene. The remaining two were left with serious injuries and taken to hospital, where they were still in a critical state. After the students hit the road, the driver kept going and did not look back.

Manhunt underway after Limpopo bakkie incident

Police in Limpopo wasted no time opening a case and are now actively searching for the man behind the wheel. The case has been flagged as urgent and investigators are working to track him down. The name of the student who passed away has been withheld for now, as authorities are still in the process of reaching the family.

Anyone who was travelling along the R523 between Ngovhela and Sibasa on 13 June and spotted a utility bakkie driving erratically or at high speed is being asked to contact police with whatever details they can share.

Students at risk on South African roads

The incident has added to a growing list of tragedies involving young people and road safety in South Africa. Whether it is unsafe vehicles, reckless drivers or dangerous roads, students and learners continue to be among the most vulnerable on the country's roads. South Africa averages roughly 40 road deaths daily.

This case carries an additional layer of concern given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the driver's behaviour and his decision to flee after the students fell from the vehicle.

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More young South Africans lost too soon

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