Sacred Heart College announced the passing of Grade 8 student Bayanda Nxumalo, a tragedy that left their community shaken

School leadership called for compassion on social media as support to help students and staff process the sudden loss

The community also rallied around the Nxumalo family, offering prayers and solidarity in honour of Bayanda's memory

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Sacred Heart College mourned the passing of a Grade 8 learner. Image: Griffinw / Pexels

Source: UGC

Bayanda Nxumalo, a 14-year-old pupil at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, died on 15 June 2026. The tragic passing of Bayanda Nxumalo, a beloved Grade 8 student. The news, shared through an official school statement, did not disclose the cause of death, and there have been no official reports.

Bayanda Nxumalo was more than just a student; he was a cherished member of the Sacred Heart College family. The loss of a child in the prime of their youth is a uniquely painful experience that impacts the community. For Bayanda’s loved ones, the grief was intensified by the "stolen potential" of the loss of a young life. The school emphasised that supporting one another will lead to collective healing. The school encouraged the community to cherish the memories Bayanda leaves behind, turning a period of sadness into one about the lasting legacy of love and empathy in Bayanda's memory. See the post below:

Bayanda Nxumalo tributes move SA

The public reaction to Bayanda’s passing has been one of solidarity and shared heartbreak. Online users expressed their condolences along with parents and members of the community. Many described Bayanda as a 'bright star' and a humble soul. Other schools in South Africa also expressed their sorrow over the loss. Read the comments below:

South Africans mourned the late Bayanda Nxumalo on social media. Image: Ivo Brasil / Pexels

Source: UGC

McAuley House School in Johannesburg said:

"The McAuley House community extends its heartfelt condolences to the Sacred Heart College family on the passing of Bayanda Nxumalo. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this difficult time. May Bayanda rest in eternal peace. With sincere sympathy, McAuley House School."

St Henry's Marist College in Durban also wrote:

"The St Henry’s Marist community extends our deepest condolences to the Nxumalo family. We hold Bayanda’s family and friends, and the entire Sacred Heart community in our prayers at this difficult time. "

Princess Khoeli Esel was touched:

"May the warmth of cherished memories and the love of those around you bring comfort to his family during this difficult time."

Mike Thiel wrote:

"Sending strength and love to his family and the Sacred Heart community."

Carol Mazaka was touched:

'My deepest condolences to the family during this heavy time . Rest in peace Bayanda."

Thembisile Patience Mlisa noted:

"Condolences OMg this is a 3rd post I see today for little kids, what happened, Rip little angel."

Dineo Phehla penned a sweet message:

"So young, rest easy, boy. May your soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace, through the mercy of God."

Busi Magasela said;

"Rest in peace, Bayanda mfana wami...be comforted, Ayanda, my darling daughter."

Other Briefly News stories of tragedies

A young girl who was a pupil at Amberfields College passed away, and the news of her death left many South Africans touched.

Midstream College announced the passing of a grade 11 learner and drew massive attention among South Africans who were touched by the passing.

A young child who had just become a karate champion passed away, and his mother took to social media to hear details of his death.

Source: Briefly News