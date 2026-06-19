The Bloemfontein community is mourning the loss of Juan-Marie Kotzé, a pupil at the Dr Böhmer School of Skills family

A tribute by the school circulated online, offering solace to those grieving her untimely passing

Her death sparked a broader conversation regarding a perceived increase in local tragedies, leaving the public grappling with a sense of collective loss

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Dr Böhmer School of Skills announced the death of a learner. Image: Dr Böhmer School of Skills / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Bloemfontein community was plunged into mourning on 18 June 2026 following the passing of Juan-Marie Kotzé, a vibrant and beloved learner at the Dr Böhmer School of Skills. As news of her death spread across the Free State capital, friends, family, and colleagues struggled to process the sudden void left behind, honouring her life through a moving public tribute. While the specific circumstances of her passing remain private, the impact has been felt widely within the school community she called home.

The photo of Juan-Marie's school for her memorial captured a radiant spirit that her loved ones say perfectly reflected her character. Her family appreciated the stunning photo used in her tribute, as Johan Kotze, Juan-Marie's father, wrote:

Thank you very much to Dr. Bohmer and staff for the very beautiful photo and also for the photo. It was a special dress for a special day in her life. Thank you very much for everyone's wishes; we appreciate it. This Daddy, Mommy and oldest sister's hearts are broken. Very much thank you to all"

The tribute urged the Dr Böhmer Vaardigheidskool family to find solace in God's grace and love. In the school's tribute, Psalm 34:19 was central to their message. According WhatsYourGrief, finding relief for grief in scripture can psychologically aid the coping process by providing shared meaning for a community navigating the raw emotions of the loss of a young loss. Read the post below:

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Death at Dr Böhmer School of Skills moves SA

The loss of Juan-Marie Kotzé resonated far beyond her immediate circle, touching a nerve in a public that has become increasingly vocal about the alarming number of deaths and tragedies involving learners. Bloemfontein residents shared their heartfelt goodbyes to Juan-Marie

Dr Böhmer School of Skills found comfort in the book Psalms amid grief. Image: Elpatrak / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sussa van der Linde commented:

"Good luck, Johan, with the death of Juan Marie. May God carry you through the painful time. I still remember when she and our Juan Marie Jones were in class together, when the teacher called their name, they both stood up. They came a long way from Bloemfontein Primary until they finished at Bohmer school."

Natashia Smith van Greunen said:

"Even if I don't know you. My deepest condolences for your great loss. May the LORD comfort you in this sad time. RIP, beautiful girl. Jesus called you to be safe with HIM."

Liesel Joubert Russell said:

"Rest in peace. Lord, carry the family in their sad time. We do not understand why this is happening, but we know with You, she is safe now and no more suffering. Comfort her parents, sister, family and friends, because only You can. Thank you, Lord. Amen."

Juanri Van Der Walt was shaken:

"What is it with all the young people dying so suddenly? Joh these broken parents. Lord, surround them where they no longer have power, be their rock, Lord. Amen."

Maria Norval added:

"Oh my, it literally breaks me this morning to see so many people losing their children, we have a battle of our own at the moment, my grandson."

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Source: Briefly News