Bafana Bafana star Thabang Matuludi addressed transfer rumours linking him to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

The Polokwane City defender returned to pre-season training after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Matuludi was speaking at the launch of the inaugural Mafori Cup, a new pre-season tournament in Limpopo

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Polokwane City FC and Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi has addressed speculation surrounding his future, acknowledging that transfer talk is inevitable given his consistent performances but declining to reveal his preferred next destination.

The 27-year-old spoke at the official launch of the inaugural Mafori Cup at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane on Tuesday, where he represented the Limpopo club ahead of the upcoming pre-season competition.

Matuludi's guarded response to big 3 interest

Reports have linked Matuludi with significant interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs are said to have pulled back after learning he remains under contract at Polokwane City, while Pirates and Sundowns are understood to still be keen on signing him ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Matuludi acknowledged the speculation without surprise.

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"There is no way I can be surprised. Obviously, when you are playing week in and week out, there will always be talks [around your future]," he told FARPost.

Pressed on whether he intends to stay in Limpopo or move on, the defender was non-committal.

"That one we will see. I can't talk about that, I am here for now," he added.

Matuludi returned to Polokwane City for pre-season training following an extended break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that made history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time. South Africa's campaign ended in the Round of 32, with a defeat to co-hosts Canada.

Matuludi speaks on Mafori Cup

The Mafori Cup, a new pre-season tournament, will bring together four clubs: Betway Premiership sides Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United, along with Motsepe Foundation Championship clubs Magesi FC and Venda FC. All matches will be played at Seshego Stadium.

The competition gets underway on Saturday, 25 July. Polokwane City face Sekhukhune United in the first semi-final at 09:00, followed by Venda FC against Magesi FC at 11:00. The final is scheduled for 15:00 at the same venue.

Matuludi welcomed the tournament as a useful preparation tool. "For me as a player, such tournaments will help us prepare for the league. So that we can see where we are as a team. It's also important that we win because it boosts our confidence as players, because we can evaluate where we are," he said.

Source: Briefly News