A social media post comparing DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper's identical braided hairstyles trended on X on 14 July 2026

Both women posted photos of their cornrows hours apart, with fans quickly noting they share more than anyone thought

Mzansi pointed out that the two women, both linked to Focalistic, appear to have strikingly similar tastes

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DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper were spotted with the same hairstyle. Image: dbngogo, cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

X users have been buzzing after a side-by-side comparison of DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper rocked their timelines. The two women, who are both romantically linked to Amapiano singer Focalistic, posted photos of strikingly similar cornrow hairstyles within hours of each other on 14 July 2026.

User @Cebe_Lihle23 was quick to spot this and shared the comparison with the caption, "What a coincidence! Both ladies posted hours apart 🤨," and it quickly caught fire.

Mzansi debates DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper

DBN Gogo and Focalistic surprised fans in 2022 when they revealed they were a couple. Their relationship ended in 2023, and the Ke Star hitmaker was later linked to fellow Amapiano artist Pabi Cooper. The pair made no secret of their affection for each other on social media. However, just recently, a photo of DBN Gogo and Focalistic reignited romance rumours among fans.

The cornrow styles in question were awkwardly close in appearance, and followers were quick to connect the dots. Reactions ranged from amused to genuinely impressed by the hairstyles themselves.

Check out the X post below:

@TshidiPruddie noted: "They have the same taste"

@Nonny____m was impressed: "Aw izinto zo Focalistic 🔥🔥🤩"

@Goetsimang4 gushed: "Freehand is beautiful."

@AbongileG_ laughed: "Lmao Foca has a type."

The consensus was clear: whether intentional or not, DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper appear to share a very similar aesthetic, and fans were not shy about pointing out exactly why that might be the case.

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper's chemistry is unmatched

In a previous report from Briefly News, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper appeared in a viral X video singing what sounds like an unreleased track.

The pair’s chemistry had fans swooning as they sang and laughed together in the clip. Fans speculated the duo may be blending romance and creativity in their next big hit.

Source: Briefly News