AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini dismissed Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Traditional Prime Minister on Tuesday

The King cited a contractual clause that gives him sole authority to terminate the appointment by written notice

Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, Buthelezi's deputy, was named as the new Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation

King Misuzulu terminated Thulasizwe Buthelezi's employment. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and KZNCOGTA/ Facebook

Source: UGC

KWAZULU-NATAL— AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has removed Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi from his position as Traditional Prime Minister, known in Zulu as uNdunankulu, and replaced him with Buthelezi's deputy, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. This is the second time the King has dismissed Buthelezi after dismissing him for the first time in December 2024.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning through royal spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi in an official statement from the King's office. According to the statement, the dismissal was carried out under Clause 7 of the Appointment and Mandate signed on 2 December 2025, which grants the King exclusive authority to end the appointment through written notice.

King Misuzulu dismisses Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi

"The Office of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini hereby announces that His Majesty has formally terminated the appointment of Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi as the Traditional Prime Minister (uNdunankulu) of the Zulu Nation," the statement read.

The statement added that Reverend Buthelezi has accordingly been released from all duties, responsibilities, and authority associated with the Office of the Traditional Prime Minister. The King conveyed his appreciation for the service Reverend Buthelezi rendered during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavours.

King Misuzulu expressed full confidence in Inkosi Chiliza, citing his leadership qualities, wisdom and commitment to the Zulu Throne as reasons for the appointment. The King also called on all structures within the Royal House, including amakhosi, izinduna and other traditional bodies, as well as the wider Zulu Nation, to extend their cooperation and support to the incoming Traditional Prime Minister as he steps into the role.

View a tweet about the dismissal on X here:

Zulu Royal Family asks for privacy following viral video

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Zulu Royal Household's call for privacy regarding King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu following a leaked video that sparked significant public backlash.

The family's spokesperson condemned the invasion of their privacy, emphasising the need to honour the couple's constitutional rights amid concerns over the contents of the video, which included distressing accusations and verbal altercations.

Source: Briefly News