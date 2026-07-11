Former Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba was laid to rest after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a Special Provincial Official Funeral

Mahlaba died after being struck by a vehicle while jogging in Newcastle on 4 July, with police opening a culpable homicide case and making an arrest

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula delivered a tribute at the funeral, while Mahlaba's family described him as humble, selfless and a source of pride

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Former mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba on the right and his sister on the left. Images: @sabcdigitalnews

Source: Youtube

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba is to be buried on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Nkande Village, Nquthu, in a Special Provincial Official Funeral approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As reported on by Briefly News, Mahlaba, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and ANC Provincial Task Team member, died after being struck by a vehicle while jogging along Allen Street in Newcastle on the morning of 4 July 2026.

He was transported to Newcastle Mediclinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Arrest made, culpable homicide case opened

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport confirmed that police arrested the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.

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Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said SAPS informed the department of the arrest and confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Family and province pay final respects

The special funeral was granted following a formal request from the Mahlaba family, submitted through KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli.

Provincial Government Communications Head Bongani Gina said Premier Ntuli described the honour as a fitting recognition of Mahlaba's service.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula attended the service and delivered a tribute honouring Mahlaba's contribution to the ANC and the people of South Africa.

Mahlaba previously served as KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, and later as MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements, before continuing his public service as a member of the provincial legislature.

His younger sister, Ndumiso Mahlaba, spoke publicly about the family's grief, describing him as a man who consistently placed others before himself.

"My brother was a humble guy, a very selfless someone. He was our pride and joy in terms of how he was leading in the family and also outside of the family," she said.

See the clip here.

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Source: Briefly News