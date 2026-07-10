South African legend Basil 'Puzzy' Jansen, one of Cape Town's most celebrated footballers, passed away this week at the age of 89

Jansen earned his iconic nickname through his ability to baffle defenders and scored prolifically for clubs, including Cape Ramblers

Cape Town City FC paid tribute to the South African football legend, noting he continued serving local football right up until this year

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South African football has lost one of its most enduring figures after Basil "Puzzy" Jansen passed away this week at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the game in Cape Town across several decades.

Cape Town City FC confirmed the news, describing Jansen as "a respected player, scout and coach throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s" who continued contributing to local football until earlier this year.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

A career built on brilliance

Jansen built his reputation as a player of rare quality in the Cape football scene, representing several clubs, including Cape Ramblers, widely recognised as the Mother City's first professional football team.

His nickname, "Puzzy", was no accident, it reflected his gift for leaving defenders bewildered, and his ability to score with regularity made him one of the most admired footballers the Western Cape had produced during that era.

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A legacy that outlasted his playing days

When Jansen eventually hung up his boots, his commitment to the sport deepened rather than diminished. He channelled his knowledge and passion into coaching, scouting and mentoring, guiding generations of young players and shaping countless careers over the following decades. His influence as a teacher of the game proved as significant as anything he achieved on the pitch.

Cape Town City FC noted that the club was "privileged to honour his remarkable legacy" during its inaugural season in 2016, when Jansen was recognised alongside other Cape Town football legends who helped define the game across the Western Cape.

"Cape Town City FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cape Town football legend Basil 'Puzzy' Jansen," the club said in a statement, adding: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and all those whose lives he touched. May his legacy continue to inspire generations to come."

Jansen is remembered not only as a pioneer of professional football in the Cape but as a man whose dedication to the development of the sport never wavered. He was 89 years old.

SA footballer dies in Cape Town

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African footballer collapsed and died during a league football match in Cape Town.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Source: Briefly News